Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ryan French

2025-09-24 10:08:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Scientist, Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, University of Colorado Boulder
I'm a solar physicist, science communicator and author, currently working at the Laboratory for Atmospheric & Space Physics (LASP) at the University of Colorado, Boulder. I'm working to pursue the mysteries of the solar flares at the forefront of modern solar physics research, using cutting edge telescopes on the ground and in space. My new book, 'Space Hazards', published in 2025.

  • –present Research Scientist, Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, University of Colorado Boulder
  • 2022 University College London, PhD

