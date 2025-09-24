Ryan French

I'm a solar physicist, science communicator and author, currently working at the Laboratory for Atmospheric & Space Physics (LASP) at the University of Colorado, Boulder. I'm working to pursue the mysteries of the solar flares at the forefront of modern solar physics research, using cutting edge telescopes on the ground and in space. My new book, 'Space Hazards', published in 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.