It Will Not Change Anything: BJP, JD (U) On Congress's CWC Meeting In Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) As the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened in Patna for its first post-Independence meeting in Bihar, the BJP and JD(U) were quick to dismiss the event, calling it a symbolic gesture that would yield no substantial outcome.

The high-level Congress meeting focused on upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and ramping up the party's campaign against the BJP over alleged“vote chori” (vote theft). The choice of Patna as the venue was intended to send a political message, but opposition parties remained unimpressed.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary said the timing of the meeting was questionable.

“It's a positive step for Congress, but had they done it earlier, they might have seen better results. This seems more like an attempt to get more seats from RJD than a strategic move."

Another senior JD(U) leader, KC Tyagi, took a sharper jab:“Congress doesn't want to contest elections leaning on RJD's crutches. They believe Rahul Gandhi is more appealing than Tejashwi Yadav. The CWC meeting is more about internal pressure tactics, especially to ensure there's no Opposition to CM's face in Bihar.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also slammed Congress and said,“Congress was in power for decades, but never considered Bihar worthy of hosting a major party meeting. Now, with elections near, they've suddenly remembered Bihar. This is not for its development, but to send signals to their allies and voters."

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also reacted to the CWC meeting and said,“This CWC meeting won't change anything. It's just a political formality attended by largely inactive Congress leaders. They only visit Bihar during the election season. Just like Congress failed in Delhi and UP, they will face the same fate here. The NDA will sweep Bihar; this event won't dent our prospects."

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal took a dig at the Congress's electoral standing.

"The Congress has called a CWC meeting in Bihar, keeping the upcoming elections in mind. They are trying to find their footing in Bihar, and since the Congress's boat has already sunk, they are now attempting to push a sinking boat forward somehow," he told IANS.

In contrast, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat defended the move, framing it as part of a larger ideological struggle.

“Rahul Gandhi is leading a campaign against vote fraud and for saving the Constitution. The CWC meeting will send a strong message. Let's not forget - Mahatma Gandhi began his movement from Champaran. Bihar is the birthplace of revolution, and once again, a revolution begins from here,” he said.