Home Audio Equipment Market Trends And Forecasts Report, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: High Costs And Platform Compatibility Challenges Offset By Rising Demand For Connected Devices And Immersive Streaming
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$27.2 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$42.21 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Business Landscape
- Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Industry Value Chain Analysis Policies and Regulations Strategic Recommendations
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Panasonic Corporation Bose Corporation Akai (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation) Intex Technologies LG Electronics Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sony Corporation Yamaha Corporation Samsung Corporation Sonos Inc.
Home Audio Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product
- Blu-Ray and DVD Players Home Theaters Soundbars
By Technology
- Wired Wireless
By Distribution Channel
- Online Offline
By Geography
- North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others
