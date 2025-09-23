Speaker Of Azerbaijan's Parliament Meets With Polish Ambassador

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, met on September 23 with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Azerbaijan, Paweł Radomski, Azernews reports.

According to the Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department, Speaker Gafarova congratulated Ambassador Radomski on the start of his diplomatic mission in Baku. She expressed confidence that his tenure would contribute to the further expansion of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Poland.

During the meeting, both sides underlined the long-standing historical ties between the two nations. They voiced satisfaction with the current development of political and economic relations and highlighted the importance of high-level visits in fostering cooperation.

Particular attention was given to the role of inter-parliamentary ties in strengthening bilateral relations. The parties stressed the significance of continued contacts, including mutual visits and the activities of friendship groups, in deepening cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries.

Ambassador Radomski, for his part, shared his positive impressions of Azerbaijan and its capital, Baku. He noted that he had also visited the liberated territories and was deeply impressed by the large-scale reconstruction efforts taking place there.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.