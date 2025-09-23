From Grizzly Stand-Off To House Fire Rescue: Canada's Newest Animal Heroes Inducted
Key Takeaways:
- Two remarkable dogs have been formally inducted into the 2025 Purina Animal Hall of Fame, recognized for their extraordinary bravery and instinct in protecting their human families. Night, a Doberman, was inducted into the 2025 Purina Animal Hall of Fame after bravely intervening during a grizzly bear encounter and saving his owner's life. Toph, a blind three-year-old Great Pyrenees, was inducted into the 2025 Purina Animal Hall of Fame after alerting his owners to a devastating house fire.
About Purina
Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Purina promotes responsible pet care through scientific research, products and support for pet-related organizations across Canada. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.
