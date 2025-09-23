From Grizzly Stand-Off To House Fire Rescue: Canada's Newest Animal Heroes Inducted

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Two remarkable dogs have been formally inducted into the 2025 Purina Animal Hall of Fame, recognized for their extraordinary bravery and instinct in protecting their human families. From facing down a charging grizzly bear to alerting a couple to a devastating house fire, these pets demonstrated life-saving courage and loyalty, reminding Canadians that the bond between people and animals is both powerful and profound.

Night, a Doberman, was inducted into the 2025 Purina Animal Hall of Fame after bravely intervening during a grizzly bear encounter and saving his owner's life. Toph, a blind three-year-old Great Pyrenees, was inducted into the 2025 Purina Animal Hall of Fame after alerting his owners to a devastating house fire.







