Inmed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update



Advances INM-901 program, addressing multiple key biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease pathology

Further develops INM-089 demonstrating neuroprotection in the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Cash of $11.1M to support pharmaceutical developments into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ: INM ) (" InMed " or the " Company "), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 and provided a business update on its pharmaceutical drug development programs as well as the commercial segment for its wholly-owned subsidiary, BayMedica, LLC (" BayMedica ").

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, are available at and at .

Eric A. Adams, InMed Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Throughout fiscal 2025, InMed continued to advance its pharmaceutical pipeline, in particular showcasing INM-901's potential as a small-molecule drug candidate that addresses Alzheimer's disease across several interrelated biological pathways rather than relying on a single mechanism. We are encouraged by the growing body of neuroinflammation data with INM-901. Across various studies, INM-901 has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in key neuroinflammation signals that are widely implicated in Alzheimer's pathology and may operate independently of amyloid or tau. These results, alongside favorable behavioral outcomes in long-term preclinical studies, strengthen our conviction that a multi-pathway therapy like INM-901 can contribute meaningfully to disease modification."

Mr. Adams continued, "Looking ahead, we remain focused on advancing IND-enabling studies and generating additional data that underscore INM-901's differentiated approach. Notably, the emphasis on neuroinflammation and multi-pathway approaches appears well aligned with the themes emerging from the recent Alzheimer's Association International Conference ("AAIC"), where leading researchers highlighted the need to move beyond amyloid and tau pathologies alone. We believe this convergence further validates our strategy and positions InMed to contribute meaningfully to the next generation of Alzheimer's treatments."

"Additionally, InMed has significantly strengthened its balance sheet, positioning the Company to advance its pharmaceutical development programs and deliver on key milestones into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026."

Business Update

Pharmaceutical Development Programs

INM-901: Targeting several biological pathways associated with Alzheimer's disease ("AD")

InMed's proprietary small molecule drug candidate INM-901 continues to advance as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease through its multiple mechanisms of action that target several biological pathways associated with disease progression. Throughout fiscal 2025, the Company announced several key findings for INM-901:

Neuroinflammation



Reported statistically significant reductions in neuroinflammation in a long-term (7-month dosing) preclinical study, including decreases in multiple plasma and brain markers of inflammation recognized as contributors to AD progression. Presented ex vivo study results showing significant reductions in neuroinflammation, including key pro-inflammatory markers, independent of amyloid beta or tau pathology.

Cognition & Behavioral Outcomes

Demonstrated improvements in cognitive function, memory, and locomotor activity, with statistical significance achieved in certain behavioral assessments in a well-established 5xFAD AD mouse model, using a longer treatment duration and subjects with more advanced disease to validate and expand upon previous findings. These findings were presented at AAIC 2025 , the world's leading forum for Alzheimer's disease and dementia research.

Drug Delivery

Confirmed INM-901 can be administered orally while achieving therapeutic brain levels comparable to intraperitoneal injection in a in vivo model, offering important advantages over routes of administration used by currently approved products.

Scientific Advisory and Intellectual Property



Strengthened the Company's scientific advisory board with the appointment of Dr. Barry Greenberg, Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Translational Center and Associate Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Expanded the Company's intellectual property with the filing of an additional international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT"), covering pharmaceutical composition and method of use for INM-901 in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease.

In fiscal 2026, InMed plans to develop its Alzheimer's program, advancing Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") activities and preparing for a pre-IND meeting and GLP-enabling studies to support an IND submission.

INM-089: Neuroprotection in the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ("AMD")

INM-089 is a proprietary small molecule drug candidate being studied in the treatment of dry AMD. The Company continues to advance preclinical studies demonstrating significant functional and pathological improvements in a dry AMD disease study model In addition, the Company announced the selection of an intravitreal ("IVT") formulation for INM-089, which has been successfully delivered to the targeted area of the eye in preclinical studies at doses up to 10 times the calculated safety margin relative to the intended therapeutic dose.

BayMedica commercial subsidiary

BayMedica, a leading supplier of non-intoxicating rare cannabinoids to the health and wellness sector, has experienced sustained revenue growth during the fiscal year 2025, reaching $4.9M, representing an 8% increase over the previous year. BayMedica continues to hold a strong competitive position in its commercial portfolio of non-intoxicating rare cannabinoids.

Financial commentary:

For the year ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net loss of $8.2M, compared with a net loss of $7.7M for the previous year.

Research and development expenses were $2.9M for year ended June 30, 2025, compared with $3.2M for the year ended June 30, 2024. However, the Company expects research and development expenses to increase significantly in future periods as it continues to advance its pharmaceutical pipeline.

The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $6.6M for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to $5.8M in the previous year. The increase was primarily from a combination of changes including higher legal expenses, and consulting fees, offset by a decrease in office and administrative fees.

The Company realized sales of $4.9M in our BayMedica segment for the year ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $0.34M, or 8%, as compared to the year ended June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, we had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $11.1M. The Company expects its cash will be sufficient to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditures into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026, depending on the level and timing of realizing BayMedica revenues as well as the level and timing of the Company's operating expenses.

Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheet

Expressed in U.S. Dollars