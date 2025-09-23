Inmed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ASSETS
|$
|
|
|$
|
|Current
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|11,075,871
|
|
|6,571,610
|
|Short-term investments
|43,384
|
|
|43,064
|
|Accounts receivable (less provision for credit losses of $2,424 and $nil as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|465,104
|
|
|352,838
|
|Inventories, net
|961,173
|
|
|1,244,324
|
|Prepaids and other current assets
|321,747
|
|
|477,749
|
|Total current assets
|12,867,279
|
|
|8,689,585
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-Current
|
|
|
|Property, equipment and ROU assets, net
|992,199
|
|
|1,249,999
|
|Intangible assets, net
|1,620,562
|
|
|1,783,198
|
|Other assets
|100,000
|
|
|100,000
|
|
|Total Assets
|15,580,040
|
|
|11,822,782
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|Current
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,404,283
|
|
|1,654,011
|
|Current portion of lease obligations
|435,507
|
|
|317,797
|
|Total current liabilities
|1,839,790
|
|
|1,971,808
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-current
|
|
|
|Lease obligations, net of current portion
|305,755
|
|
|644,865
|
|Total Liabilities
|2,145,545
|
|
|2,616,673
|
|Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares: 2,002,186 and 445,908 as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, issued and outstanding
|91,221,174
|
|
|82,784,400
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|39,322,644
|
|
|35,368,899
|
|Accumulated deficit
|(117,237,892
|)
|
|(109,075,759
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|128,569
|
|
|128,569
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|13,434,495
|
|
|9,206,109
|
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|15,580,040
|
|
|11,822,782
|
Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Operations
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|
|For the Year Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|$
|
|
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales
|4,942,633
|
|
|4,597,730
|
|Cost of sales
|3,236,047
|
|
|3,496,817
|
|Gross profit
|1,706,586
|
|
|1,100,913
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|Research and development
|2,853,920
|
|
|3,217,517
|
|General and administrative
|6,557,822
|
|
|5,798,226
|
|Amortization and depreciation
|212,839
|
|
|219,600
|
|Foreign exchange loss
|28,471
|
|
|61,921
|
|Total operating expenses
|9,653,052
|
|
|9,297,264
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|Interest and other income
|155,882
|
|
|527,901
|
|Finance expense
|(371,549
|)
|
|-
|
|Loss before income tax expense
|(8,162,133
|)
|
|(7,668,450
|)
|
|
|
|
|Income tax expense
|-
|
|
|(7,100
|)
|Net loss for the year
|(8,162,133
|)
|
|(7,675,550
|)
|
|
|
|
|Net loss per share for the year
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|(8.36
|)
|
|(20.14
|)
|Weighted average outstanding common shares
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|975,985
|
|
|381,053
|
Table 3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
|
|June 30, 2025
|
|
|June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash provided by (used in):
|$
|
|
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Activities
|
|
|
|Net loss
|(8,162,133
|)
|
|(7,675,550
|)
|Items not requiring cash:
|
|
|
|Amortization and depreciation
|212,839
|
|
|219,600
|
|Share-based compensation
|119,307
|
|
|137,714
|
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|321,885
|
|
|384,918
|
|Interest income received on short-term investments
|(34
|)
|
|(1,250
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|75,928
|
|
|12,262
|
|Inventory write-down
|-
|
|
|305,812
|
|Credit losses
|2,424
|
|
|-
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|Inventories
|283,151
|
|
|66,220
|
|Prepaids and other currents assets
|173,980
|
|
|20,284
|
|Other non-current assets
|-
|
|
|4,908
|
|Accounts receivable
|(114,690
|)
|
|(92,439
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(249,728
|)
|
|45,282
|
|Deferred rent
|-
|
|
|(16,171
|)
|Lease Obligations
|(429,880
|)
|
|(397,422
|)
|Total cash used in operating activities
|(7,766,951
|)
|
|(6,985,832
|)
|
|
|
|
|Investing Activities
|
|
|
|Purchase of property and equipment
|-
|
|
|(9,293
|)
|Sale of short-term investments
|42,270
|
|
|42,082
|
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(42,270
|)
|
|(42,082
|)
|Total cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|-
|
|
|(9,293
|)
|
|
|
|
|Financing Activities
|
|
|
|Proceeds from the exercise of pre-funded warrants
|-
|
|
|175
|
|Proceeds from the private placement net of issuance costs
|8,130,299
|
|
|5,216,194
|
|Proceeds from the sale of pre-funded warrants
|5,024,891
|
|
|-
|
|Share issuance costs
|(883,978
|)
|
|(562,151
|)
|Total cash provided by financing activities
|12,271,212
|
|
|4,654,218
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the year
|4,504,261
|
|
|(2,340,907
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year
|6,571,610
|
|
|8,912,517
|
|Cash and cash equivalents end of the year
|11,075,871
|
|
|6,571,610
|
|
|
|
|
|SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|Cash Paid During the Year for:
|
|
|
|Income taxes
|$
|-
|
|$
|7,100
|
|Interest
|$
|-
|
|$
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|Preferred investment options to its placement agent
|$
|281,810
|
|$
|325,699
|
|Fair value of warrant modification recorded as equity issuance costs
|$
|116,482
|
|$
|3,508,749
|
|Recognition of Right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease
|$
|187,223
|
|$
|968,376
|
About InMed
InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three drug development programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. Together with our subsidiary BayMedica, we are a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of products based on rare cannabinoids and their proprietary, small molecule drug analogs. For more information, visit .
Investor Contact:
Colin Clancy
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
T: +1.604.416.0999
E: ...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: statements regarding InMed's belief in the potential of INM-901 as a multi-mechanism small molecule drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease; expectations relating to the reduction of neuroinflammation and improvements in cognition and behavior observed in preclinical studies; the ability of INM-901 to provide disease-modifying benefits independent of amyloid or tau pathologies; the advancement of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities, the planning of GLP-enabling studies, and the preparation of an IND submission; the ability to achieve therapeutic brain levels through oral administration; expectations relating to intellectual property protection; the further development, potential efficacy, and marketability of INM-089 for dry age-related macular degeneration, including its neuroprotective properties and intravitreal (IVT) delivery profile; the further development and potential commercial uses of INM-755; optimism regarding alignment of the Company's strategy with emerging industry trends and findings presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC); expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company's strengthened balance sheet to fund operations, advance pharmaceutical development programs, and achieve milestones into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026; and, other business initiatives, strategies, and prospects of the Company.
Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on .
All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: InMed Pharmaceuticals
