Daura Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement For Up To $5,000,000

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) ("" or the "") announces that it will offer (the "") up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.375 for a period of twenty-four months following closing of the Offering.

The Company expects to utilize the proceeds of the Offering for advancement of its exploration land package in the Ancash Department of Peru, including exploration, project studies and permitting at the Company's flagship Antonella project and the Yanamina Project 40km, north of Antonella, and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company will pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and adjacent 2,900 Libelulas concessions, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts.

For further information, please contact:

Daura Gold Corp.

543 Granville, Suite 501

Vancouver BC V6C 1X8

William T.P. Tsang, CFO and Secretary

(604) 669-0660

...

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Daura Gold Corp.