Eric Sprott Announces Changes To His Holdings In Tudor Gold Corp
As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 57,018,069 Shares and 1,555,550 Warrants representing approximately 15.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 15.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrant expiry, combined with previous share issuances by Tudor Gold, resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.
The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
Tudor Gold address is Suite 789- 999 West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2W2. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Tudor Gold's profile on SEDAR+ at and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).
