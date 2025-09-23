Threatmodeler Introduces Intelligent Threat Modeling(C) To Help Enterprises Tackle AI And Cloud Risk

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - ThreatModeler, the innovation leader in automated threat modeling, today announced the launch of Intelligent Threat Modeling to help enterprises accelerate risk mitigation and streamline secure-by-design practices in AI-driven and cloud-native development environments.

A recent ThreatModeler market study revealed that 75 percent of enterprise security professionals lacked high confidence in their cloud threat modeling practices. Meanwhile, according to a recent GitHub report, 90 percent of coders believe AI helps them write more secure code, when the evidence, according to Cornell University , indicates LLMs routinely introduce security vulnerabilities.

Intelligent Threat Modeling, available on September 23, was developed to address these concerns while keeping pace with the rapid evolution of cloud and AI technology.

"Security teams have told us the pace of AI and cloud is outstripping the pace of traditional cybersecurity," said Matt Jones , CEO of ThreatModeler . "Intelligent Threat Modeling was born out of that need. This leap forward in threat modeling for the enterprise enables teams to continuously map, visualize, and mitigate risks without slowing innovation."

Unlike automated threat modeling alone, Intelligent Threat Modeling delivers guided security insights and 360-degree risk visibility to provide continuous risk awareness across the most dynamic systems and cloud environments. Businesses can now quickly eliminate blind spots caused by cloud and AI, accelerating release cycles without compromise.

The Latest Platform Release Includes:



Intelligent Cloud Mapping automatically maps and arranges AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud services along with detailed metadata into a threat model, giving enterprises unmatched speed and visibility.

AI-powered Imports and Structured Diagram Support eliminate time-consuming and error-prone setup, enabling teams to build models in minutes and scale secure-by-design practices faster.

Attack Path Visualization and Residual Risk Insights enable security teams to explore and document how threats unfold and prioritize unmitigated risks. Expanded AI and Cloud Threat Library including the CSA Top Threats to Cloud Computing and the MITRE ATLAS (Adversarial Threat Landscape for AI Systems) framework.

ThreatModeler will demonstrate Intelligent Threat Modeling live during its virtual event today, September 23, at 10 am ET . Register here to join .

About ThreatModeler

ThreatModeler is the innovation leader in intelligent and automated threat modeling, helping enterprises build secure applications, devices, and cloud infrastructure by design. Anchored by a single platform intelligence layer, ThreatModeler delivers guided security insights, applies intelligent automation, enables continuous risk awareness, and provides 360-degree visibility across the entire threat landscape. The result is faster development cycles and reduced risk exposure. For more information, visit .

