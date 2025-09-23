Futures Advance
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday, a day after gold miners lifted the TSX to a fresh record high.
The TSX Composite Index zoomed 190.62 points to end Monday's session at 29,988.98.
The Canadian dollar let go of 0.21 cents to 72.31 cents U.S.
Futures added 0.2% Tuesday.
In corporate news, TD Bank named JPMorgan veteran Jon Rasmussen as its U.S. chief compliance officer, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The Trump administration was re-evaluating Lithium Americas' $2.3-billion loan for the development of a Nevada lithium deposit, a Bloomberg report said. American-listed shares of the company dropped almost 4% in premarket trading.
On the economic beat, Statistics Canada reported new housing price index decreased 0.3% in August, compared to a drop of 0.1% the month before.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange climbed 17.53 points, or 1.9%, Monday to 922.33.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures are little changed Tuesday as investors monitor the risks of a stock market at all-time highs.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 57 points, or 0.1%, to 46,779.
Futures for the S&P index gave up 1.25 points at 6,751.25
Futures for the NASDAQ edged 1.75 points to 25,004.75.
The three major averages closed at all-time highs - marking three consecutive winning sessions for the S&P 500 - and recorded fresh intraday records on Monday.
Gains accelerated in the latter half of the trading session after Nvidia shares jumped nearly 4% higher on the back of an announcement from the chipmaker that it will invest $100 billion in OpenAI for the buildout of data centers.
Investors are also watching the increasing chance of a government shutdown ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline after the Senate last week rejected Republican and Democratic proposals to at least temporarily fund the federal government.
The stock market has historically brushed off concerns tied to government shutdowns, but this time around could be different as the economic backdrop heading into a shutdown is the weakest in more than two decades.
In Japan, markets were closed for holiday while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng moved downward 0.7%, in anticipation of a major typhoon set to hit the city-state.
Oil prices advanced 70 cents to $62.98 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices rocketed $35.80 at $3,810.90 U.S. per ounce.
