XRP Tundra Presale Outlines Dual-Token Structure With Fixed Launch Prices And Projected Multiples

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has detailed the terms of its presale, introducing a dual-token system across Solana and the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The project distinguishes itself by publishing fixed launch prices in advance: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. At current presale pricing, the structure represents significant multiples for early participants.

Details of Dual-Token Distribution

The model issues two tokens under a single entry point. TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, provides utility within decentralized applications, while TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL, anchors governance and reserves.

During the current presale phase, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.028, with participants receiving an 18% token bonus. Each purchase also includes free allocations of TUNDRA-X at a reference value of $0.014. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply dedicated to presale distribution, early buyers represent a significant portion of the future circulating base.

Fixed Launch Prices and Potential Upside

Unlike many presales, XRP Tundra has published its launch values in advance: TUNDRA-S at $2.50 and TUNDRA-X at $1.25. Based on the current presale price of $0.028 for TUNDRA-S, the difference defines a return potential in the double-digit multiple range, even before factoring in token bonuses and free allocations.

By comparison, XRP itself is projected by Standard Chartered to approximately double from current levels by 2025. The presale structure, therefore, represents a steeper risk-reward curve, dependent on execution and adoption.

Verification and Oversight

To address transparency concerns, XRP Tundra has completed independent audits with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . These reviews examined the code, tokenomics, and potential vulnerabilities.

On the organizational side, the founding team has undergone KYC verification through Vital Block , a measure that provides accountability uncommon among presale projects.

“By declaring launch prices, completing audits, and publishing token distribution terms, we wanted to design a presale that gives participants clarity and defined parameters,” the XRP Tundra team said.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative created to expand the role of XRP in digital finance. Its dual-token system spans Solana and XRPL, providing complementary roles and supporting future development plans. The roadmap also includes GlacierChain, a planned layer designed to introduce new tools and services for decentralized applications on XRP.

