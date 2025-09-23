Aurigo Software Expands Autodesk Integration To Offer Integrated Capital Planning To Facility Owner-Operators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software , North America's leading capital planning software provider, today announced a fully integrated solution that brings together Aurigo's capital planning product with Autodesk Construction Cloud, a comprehensive construction management solution that connects workflows, teams, and data across every stage of a project, from design and planning through building and operations. The new integration enables Autodesk's facility owner and operator customers to seamlessly connect long-range strategy and funding decisions with downstream project execution.

Project teams can now integrate Projects, Budgets, Commitments, Change Orders, and Expenses between Autodesk® Build Cost Management and Aurigo Primus Plan for planned vs. actual performance updates.

Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that construction across multiple sectors of the economy is on the rise, including data centers, manufacturing, and healthcare. Planning and finance teams need modern tools to address the complexity of these capital programs. Capital owners who are already utilizing Autodesk's best-in-class construction solutions will now be able to collect, prioritize, program, and track performance of their projects from their very inception, before any asset is designed or built. By moving the management of capital programs upstream, risks can be identified early, and returns on investments can be calculated more easily.

“With the integration, we are creating a single, connected loop for capital assets, starting in planning and moving to design, construction, and maintenance,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software.“By connecting Aurigo's capital planning expertise to the breadth of execution offered by Autodesk Construction Cloud, every investment decision carries through to delivery, allowing owner-operators to make the right decisions faster.”







Today, Aurigo manages more than $450 billion in capital programs across 40,000 projects, making it an ideal planning solution for North America's largest capital owners. Building on this expertise, the company introduced Aurigo Primus, the industry's first AI-powered capital planning system purpose-built for facility owners.

With Primus, users can define project charters, model funding scenarios, and forecast outcomes. The platform goes beyond traditional approaches to include predictive analytics and generative modeling to enable smarter portfolio optimization, risk assessment, and cost control. When paired with Autodesk Construction Cloud, owners can publish approved projects and budgets into downstream workflows, while instantly synchronizing commitments and actuals from the field to understand their portfolio performance in real time.

“Autodesk and Aurigo share a commitment to helping owners deliver smarter, more sustainable assets,” said Sidharth Haksar, vice president, construction strategy & industry partnerships at Autodesk.“By integrating Aurigo's capital planning platform with Autodesk Construction Cloud, we are connecting the why, what, and how of every program, helping our customers deliver with greater accountability and transparency at every stage of the lifecycle.”

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $450 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at .

