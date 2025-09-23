England Wins The 33Rd International Fireworks Competition In Hannover Theme, Teams And Dates For 2026 Are Fixed!

MENAFN - Pressat) A Spectacular Highlight in the Anniversary Year:has won the 33rd International Fireworks Competition organised by Hannover Veranstaltungs GmbH (HVG). With their show“Lights, Camera, Action”, they thrilled both jury and audience on 20 September 2025 in the Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen, outshining strong international contenders. Second place was awarded to, whilesecured third place.

The Winning Team from England

Before an audience of around 11.500, Pyrotex Fireworx transformed the Great Garden into an open-air cinema filled with light, music and emotion. Under the theme“Lights, Camera, Action”, the team told stories from legendary films such as Gladiator, Rocky and Star Wars. The precise synchronisation of fireworks, music and iconic voiceovers brought scenes to life and turned the evening into a remarkable experience.

Founded in 1999 by Mark Kelsall, Pyrotex Fireworx has grown into one of the UK's most successful pyrotechnics teams. Combining expertise from both the fireworks industry and the music sector, they have won accolades worldwide – most recently in 2024 in Vancouver, where they secured both jury and audience prizes, and in 2019 when they were crowned Grand Champions in the Philippines. Their win in Hannover marks another milestone in their impressive success story.

The performances were evaluated according to clear standards:



Overall impression and creativity

Synchronisation with music

Technical execution

Colour design and effects Level of difficulty and innovation

Ultimately, the harmonious overall impression prevailed: the perfect interplay of music, light and fireworks made the 25-minute show the winning entry of 2025.

Historical Ties between England and Hannover

In the anniversary year 2025, only teams from countries with close historical ties to Hannover and the Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen were invited. England is one such country: the Act of Settlement of 1701 paved the way for the House of Hanover to inherit the English throne. Sophie of Hanover, first Protestant in the line of succession, passed away in 1714 shortly before her coronation. Her son George I ascended the throne and established the personal union between Great Britain and Hannover, which lasted until 1837. The English Hanoverian kings were regular visitors to Herrenhausen – a cultural heritage vividly revived by the performance of Pyrotex Fireworx.

International Fireworks Competition 2026: Dance of Northern Lights

In 2026, the Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen will once again become a stage for world-class pyrotechnics. Under the motto“Dance of Northern Lights”, five teams from Northern Europe will compete, drawing inspiration from the fascinating aurora borealis. Between May and September, they will ignite spectacular shows of music, light and colour against the baroque garden backdrop.

Dates & Teams



16 May 2026 – Denmark: Højen & Magic Fyrværkeri ApS

30 May 2026 – Norway: Pyroteknikk AS

15 August 2026 – Finland: Suomen Pyroteknikka (SPT)

05 September 2026 – Scotland: Fireworx Scotland Ltd 19 September 2026 – Sweden: Göteborgs FyrverkeriFabrik

Further information and tickets are now available at:



We look forward to seeing you in Hannover.

