X-Chem Launches Chemomics: Applying Omics-Scale Chemistry Data To Yield New Candidate-Quality Molecules

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Chem, a global leader in data-driven drug discovery, today announced the launch of chemomics: a transformational framework that harnesses the full scale of DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology with computational sciences and AI/ML to extract years' worth of structure-activity relationship (SAR) insights, generate highly predictive models, and unveil a diversity of starting points. Chemomics uniquely equips discovery programs at their inception with an unprecedented data foundation – empowering teams to reach clinical candidates with transformative speed and confidence.

Chemomics is built on X-Chem's high signal-to-noise DEL technology, delivering reliable data at true omics scale. Rather than treating DEL as a one-step screen, chemomics establishes a discovery framework that pairs billions of high-quality data points with advanced modeling, design, and analysis – driving predictive insights that fuel actionable, data-grounded decisions earlier.

Chemomics emerged from X-Chem's drive to unlock the true value of DEL, moving beyond hit lists to reveal the depth of information contained in billions of data points. It addresses the longstanding need for defensible data and clear rationale in decision-making. The approach also has the advantage of transparency – with no“black box” – and hypotheses confirmed through high-throughput synthesis and testing. Chemomics provides actionable insights earlier in discovery, helping teams make confident decisions with speed and clarity.

“The real promise of chemomics is its impact to redefine small molecule drug discovery, enabling unprecedented knowledge building by leveraging billions of data points,” said Karen Lackey, CEO of X-Chem.“Our mission is to be the partner organization of choice, making a difference in bringing life-changing therapies closer to patients.”

Through DEL-ML, pharmacophore modeling, and SAR analysis, chemomics gives discovery teams practical tools to recognize meaningful trends and guide molecule design. Built on years of investment in high signal-to-noise DEL technology, chemomics makes this unprecedented scale of data meaningful. This gives discovery teams confidence in their path forward and marks a new era of discovery powered by DEL's unprecedented data dimensions.

X-Chem will present chemomics during Discovery on Target this week in Boston. Attendees can visit Booth #303 in the exhibit hall and join the chemomics launch reception on September 24 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Fens, Boston Sheraton.

About X-Chem

X-Chem is redefining small molecule drug discovery through a powerful combination of computational sciences, discovery chemistry and data-driven insight. As the pioneer and global leader in DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology, X-Chem provides the foundation for smarter hit identification, accelerated lead progression and greater confidence in early discovery. X-Chem partners globally to turn complex discovery challenges into actionable solutions. Learn more at .

