M SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable October 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2025.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
| Distribution Details
|
|
|
| Class I Preferred Share (XMF.B)
| $0.03125
|
|
| Record Date:
| September 30, 2025
|
|
| Payable Date:
| October 10, 2025
|
|
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
MENAFN23092025004107003653ID1110099434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment