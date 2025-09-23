Saint John Police Force Adopts Versaterm's Records And Charge Management Systems To Seamlessly Transition Cases From Investigation To Prosecution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Versaterm's Records Management System and Charge Management System streamline case flow, reduce manual processes and enable secure electronic disclosure to justice partners

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, announces Saint John Police Force has implemented the Versaterm Records Management System (RMS) and Versaterm Charge Management System (CMS) for courts as an integrated public safety and justice platform. The Saint John Police Force is among the first agencies to implement both solutions in support of the province of New Brunswick's broader transformation initiative, aimed at creating a more holistic, community-focused approach to public safety.

By adopting Versaterm RMS and Versaterm CMS, the Saint John Police Force is streamlining case flow and strengthening coordination between the agency and local courts. Real-time data sharing between the systems simplifies reporting, reduces redundant data entry and ensures critical information is delivered to the right people at the right time. Officers can now manage tasks directly within the RMS rather than relying on email, while also gaining immediate access to Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) queries. With built-in analytics, the agency can quickly surface investigative leads, map crime trends and generate statistical reports.

“Our role is to support the Saint John Police Force's mission with solutions that grow alongside their needs. When the agency and the courts can share information easily, it accelerates processes and helps deliver better outcomes and safer communities for everyone,” said Corey Roberts, VP, CAD & RMS Sales, Versaterm.“The implementation serves as a cornerstone for the agency's evolving needs and future enhancements.”

With approximately 150 sworn officers, the Saint John Police Force is the largest municipal police service in New Brunswick and one of the oldest in Canada. Three full-time sustainment roles in training, quality assurance and court coordination are ensuring the system is embedded into daily operations and positioned for long-term success.

“Moving to an integrated records and charge management system marks a major step forward in how we serve our community,” said Shawna Fowler, Staff Sergeant, Saint John Police Force.“Our workflows are now streamlined, our data accuracy has been enhanced and our officers can now focus more on proactive public safety measures.”

Versaterm's onsite services supported the implementation, including a comprehensive train-the-trainer program, direct onboarding assistance and configuration tailored to the agency's needs. Building on the successes of the integrated public safety and justice solution, a provincial pilot for Versaterm Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) is set to launch in Fall 2025.

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm , LinkedIn or X .

Media Contact

Edward Lin

Merritt Group Inc., on behalf of Versaterm

...