Jacobson Equities Announces Appointment Of Grant Geisen As Director Of Investments
Mr. Geisen brings nearly two decades of experience in multifamily investment. He spent 18 years with Pacific Urban Investors, where he was responsible for the firm's Southern California investment activity and acquired more than $1.7 billion of multifamily assets. Before his real estate career, Mr. Geisen served as a Special Operations Officer in the United States Navy, deploying twice to Iraq and earning the Bronze Star. A Southern California native, he holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.
“Grant's deep relationships within the multifamily space and disciplined approach to underwriting align perfectly with Jacobson's pursuit of best in class apartment and student housing communities, both on and off market. We're thrilled he is joining our team,” said Larry Jacobson, President and CEO of Jacobson Equities.
About Jacobson Equities
Jacobson Equities is a privately owned real estate investment firm with over 50 years of experience acquiring and managing multifamily and student housing assets nationwide. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm has a storied legacy of delivering superior, risk-adjusted returns to individuals and families of substantial wealth.
Contact
Jacobson Equities
12121 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 700
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Phone: (310) 479-6900
Email: ...
Web:
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment