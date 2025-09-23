Jacob Ritch Tackles Food Insecurity With Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Livingston High School senior Jacob Ritch is spearheading youth-driven initiatives to combat food insecurity and support families in need with Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors (LNHN).

Since 9th grade, Ritch has played an active role in organizing food drives and community efforts to help local families. Inspired by his parents, who have always supported local charities, Ritch was eager to get involved.

Each year, Ritch leads“Porch to Pantry” food drives for children in need, school supply fundraisers for high school and college students, and holiday gift drives for local families. Last year he organized the delivery of gifts and meals to over 25 families.

“Some of my classmates, even the ones I sit next to in math class or laugh with at lunch, are quietly struggling. During a holiday food drive, I realized I was delivering meals to my teammate's house. That moment hit me hard and gave me a deeper perspective on empathy, compassion, and what our community really needs.”

Through his initiatives with LNHN, Ritch increased youth engagement in local volunteerism, helping families receive vital support while also raising awareness of the importance and impact of service. He also established a partnership between LNHN and the Community Food Bank of New Jersey , expanding the organization's reach and resources. His work has helped bridge the gap between students facing challenges and those in a position to lend a hand, creating a stronger, more compassionate community.

About Jacob Ritch

Jacob Ritch is a senior at Livingston High School (LHS) in Livingston, NJ, and a member of the National Honor Society. He was selected as one of only four students out of 526 to represent LHS at Boys State 2025, where he drafted legislation, campaigned, and engaged in judicial and legislative government simulations. Ritch plans to study international business or politics and continue carrying his passion for service into the future by bringing community-focused initiatives to his college campus and beyond.

Jacob Ritch

Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors

