DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- $RLAB and $MRES: Reynold Andika Pratama Joins M2MMA as Vice President of Wearable Intelligence and Applied AI Systems Engineering

M2MMA announces the appointment of Reynold Andika Pratama, M.Eng., PMP, as Vice President of Wearable Intelligence and Applied AI Systems Engineering.

Reynold is a certified engineer with a master's degree in engineering and more than eight years of experience leading complex technology programs across Southeast Asia and the UAE. His work spans hardware and software integration, AI systems engineering, and enterprise-scale digital transformation. He has delivered projects for global brands and directed rollouts across more than 180 sites.

At M2MMA, Reynold will lead the strategy, design, and integration of intelligent wearables and sensor platforms for combat sports. The mandate includes smart mouthguards, biometric sensors, and performance tracking devices that stream real-time impact analytics, cognitive and physiological indicators, and personalized training feedback for athletes and medical teams.

“We are instrumenting combat sports,” said Jeff Robinson , Chairman and CEO of M2MMA.“Our mouthguards and gloves capture head kinematics, impact vectors, and biosignals at high sample rates, then push them through an AI pipeline that runs at the edge for sub-second alerts to physicians and coaches. Every event is time-synced to the bout clock, hashed on-chain for integrity, and routed through privacy controls so medical staff see what they need when they need it. This is about actionable safety and measurable performance, not gadgets.”

M2MMA will also channel selected metrics to a live M2MMA Fan App that syncs with the bout clock to create an immersive viewing experience. Fans will see impact intensity bands, cumulative load, momentum shifts, and AI-generated highlights in near real time, subject to commission rules and medical privacy. Data is time-stamped and anchored on a chain to reinforce trust and replay accuracy. The same pipeline that protects athletes will enhance how the sport is experienced.

“Our priority is reliable signal,” said Reynold Andika Pratama, Vice President of Wearable Intelligence and Applied AI Systems Engineering.“We will fuse inertial, pressure, and biosignal data at low latency on the edge. Firmware will manage calibration, data integrity, and on-device inference so the system stays stable if networks drop. We will quantify rotational acceleration and derive risk indices such as HIC and BrIC, and we will present interpretable features that physicians can act on. Validation will run in the lab, on instrumented headforms, and at live events with physician oversight, with secure over-the-air updates and a full audit trail.”

Reynold will coordinate cross-functional teams of hardware engineers, AI researchers, and medical advisors to ensure accuracy, safety, and utility from device to dashboard. His remit also includes vendor collaborations, including ongoing work with Green Hill Sports to co-develop AI-integrated combat gear. M2MMA will align device and data pipelines to clear governance standards, including version control for models, audit of firmware and analytics, and role-based access for medical teams.

About M2MMA

M2MMA unites real-time analytics with blockchain architecture in the service of elite athlete care. AI converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance tools, and blockchain provides transparency and on-chain verification across operations. The company is publicly traded on OTC Markets under the symbol RLAB. RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC Markets: MRES).

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors beyond the company's control. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

