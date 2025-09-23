Coconut Milk Powder Market Size To Worth USD 2,599.31 Million By 2032 CAGR Of 12.31% During 2025-2032

Key companies covered in the coconut milk powder market report are Nestle S.A., Axelum Resources Corp., Emma, Tirumala Food Industries, and Others

NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global coconut milk powder market was estimated at USD 1,065.46 million in 2024 and is anticipated to expand from USD 1,152.99 million in 2025 to nearly USD 2,599.31 million by 2032, reflecting a strong CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period. In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market, accounting for 52.83% of the total share, driven by abundant coconut production and widespread consumer adoption.Prominent companies operating in this industry include Nestlé S.A., Axelum Resources Corp., and S&P Industries Sdn Bhd, among several others that contribute to the sector's competitive landscape.Coconut milk powder is a fine, natural white powder obtained through the dehydration of fresh coconut milk. Although its origins lie in Southeast Asia, where coconuts are widely cultivated and used in traditional foods and beverages, its applications have now reached global markets. The product is highly versatile, serving culinary needs such as curries, sauces, cold beverages, and salad dressings, while also finding use in personal care products like soaps, shampoos, and hair masks.The market's robust expansion is primarily fueled by the growing vegan population and a steady rise in health and wellness awareness among consumers worldwide.Fortune Business InsightsTM offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled“Coconut Milk Powder Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.”. Get a Free Sample Research PDF:. Report Takeways & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2025: USD 1,152.99 million♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 2,599.31 million♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 12.31% (2025-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2024♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 180♦︎ Segments Covered: By Category (Organic and Conventional), By Application (Food & Beverages {Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Alternatives, and Others}, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Household Sector, Foodservice Sector, and Industrial Sector)♦︎ Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ Growth Drivers: Surging Popularity of Asian Cuisine Augments Market Growth | Increasing Susceptibility to Diseases and Alteration in Climate Hinders Coconut Production. Segmentation Analysis:The market is segmented by product type into organic and conventional coconut milk powder, with organic gaining higher traction due to sustainability and health benefits. Based on fat content, the full-fat variant commands the majority of market share due to its richer taste and nutritional advantages.Application-wise, food and beverages dominate consumption, followed by personal care products where coconut derivatives are used for their moisturizing properties. Distribution channels span supermarkets, online retail, convenience stores, and foodservice industries, with e-commerce growing rapidly as a preferred choice for consumers seeking specialty products.. Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:. Regional Insights:The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, leads the global market with growth rates of 9.9% and 9.1% CAGR respectively, driven by a strong cultural affinity for coconut products and expanding middle-class consumer bases seeking healthier diets. Europe and North America exhibit steady growth fueled by vegan and health-conscious consumers, albeit at more moderate rates of 6-7%. Countries such as Germany and the UK are notable markets in Europe owing to increasing dairy intolerance and plant-based food trends.. List of Key Coconut Milk Powder Companies Profiled.Nestle S.A. (Switzerland).Axelum Resources Corp. (Philippines).KAIRA ORGANIC WORLD (India).THE COCONUT COMPANY (U.K.).Tirumala Food Industries (India).Renuka Holdings PLC (Sri Lanka).Emma (Malaysia).S&P Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia).Unilever Food Solutions (India).Simabru Jaya Sdn Bhd (Malaysia). KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:March 2024: Thai Food Products International, a Thailand-based food ingredient manufacturer, has entered into a partnership with the online B2B platform Food Farm Hub to expand its global reach. Through this collaboration, the company aims to supply high-quality powdered beverages, food additives, and specialty ingredients to international markets. Its diverse product portfolio features items such as coconut cream milk powder, freeze-dried durian powder, and other innovative offerings.📝 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1) What was the market value of the global coconut milk powder market in 2024?👉 The market was valued at USD 1,065.46 million in 2024.Q2) What is the projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the market over 2025–2032?👉 The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12.31% during that period.Q3) Which region held the largest share in 2024, and what factors contribute to its dominance?👉 Asia-Pacific held the largest share (~52.83%) in 2024. Contributing factors include high coconut production, prevalence of coconut-based diets, growing vegan/plant-based trends, and increasing demand in foodservice and household sectors.Q4) Which application segment is the largest for coconut milk powder and why?👉 The food & beverage segment is the largest application segment. It includes bakery, confectionery, dairy alternatives, etc., and benefits from demand for non-dairy products, and use in cooking, beverages, and desserts.Q5) What are the main risks or challenges that could hamper growth?👉 The agricultural risks: coconut trees are vulnerable to pests and diseases, which can impact yield and quality. Also, potentially competition from other plant-based powders, cost of raw material fluctuations, etc.. Read Related Insights:Food Colors Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032Pea Protein Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032

Ashwin Arora

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

+1 833-909-2966

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.