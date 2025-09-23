30 Flights Cancelled, Over 30 Delayed Amid Heavy Rains In Kolkata, Streets Flooded Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

MENAFN - Live Mint)Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds lashed the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, overnight from Monday, 22 September, into Tuesday, 23 September 2025. Due to the sudden rains, airport operations have been obstructed at the Kolkata airport, according to a PTI report.

According to the agency report, 30 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, and more than 30 aircraft were delayed as the rains lashed the city of Kolkata .

Airline companies operating their flights out of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, issued a travel advisory for their customers. IndiGo, Air India , SpiceJet, and Akasa Air issued their advisory for the reference of their passengers.

The news agency's report on Tuesday highlighted that at least eight people were killed due to electrocution as torrential overnight rain wreaked havoc in the city.

IndiGo travel advisory

India's largest airline operator, IndiGo in a social media post on X, said that passengers are recommended to check their recent flight status before leaving for the airport, in case of any potential delays or cancellations due to the adverse weather conditions.

“Key routes to the airport in #Kolkata are experiencing heavy traffic today, which may affect your travel time,” said IndiGo in its recent post on the platform X.

The company also advised its passengers to check the travel route to the airport before leaving their homes and to keep some 'extra time' in hand for travel in the city.

“If you have a flight , we encourage you to check your travel route beforehand, keeping extra time in hand, and review your flight status on our website or app,” they said.

Air India travel advisory

Tata Group-owned airline operator Air India also announced on Tuesday that to-and-from flights from the Kolkata airport are likely to be affected by the heavy rains in the city.

“Persistent and heavy rain may impact flights to and from Kolkata today,” said Air India in a post on X.

The airline recommended that its passengers check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport to keep a lookout for any potential delays or cancellations.

SpiceJet and Akasa Air's advisory

Both SpiceJet and Akasa Air posted a travel advisory for their passengers travelling to and from the Kolkata airport on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

SpiceJet said that due to the bad weather, the departures and arrivals at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) will be affected.

Akasa Air released its travel advisory on Monday afternoon, warning people about rains in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune, which were likely to disrupt airline or transit operations.

“To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight,” said Akasa Air in its post on X.

