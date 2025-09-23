Is Paracetamol Use In Pregnancy Dangerous? WHO Responds As Trump Links It To Autism

MENAFN - Live Mint) Paracetamol is a common medicine found in households worldwide. However, recent claims by Donald Trump linking its use during pregnancy to autism have sparked widespread reactions from medical agencies and concerns among expectant mothers. After Trump made the rambling claims, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the evidence of a link between paracetamol and autism is inconsistent.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević also said that the value of life-saving vaccines should not be questioned.

"The evidence remains inconsistent," the WHO spokesperson said, adding,“We know that vaccines do not cause autism . Vaccines, as I said, save countless lives. So this is something that science has proven, and these things should not be really questioned.”

What did Donald Trump claim?

US President Donald Trump on Monday connected autism to childhood vaccines and the use of the popular painkiller Tylenol by pregnant women, bringing claims.

“Don't take Tylenol,” Trump instructed pregnant women as he also urged the new mothers to not give the drug to their infants.

The drug is known as acetaminophen in the US or paracetamol in most other countries.

How did medical experts, agencies react?

New York University bioethicist Art Caplan said the remarks lacked evidence. They were“the saddest display of a lack of evidence, rumors , recycling old myths, lousy advice, outright lies, and dangerous advice I have ever witnessed by anyone in authority,” he said.

Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said they still recommend Tylenol as an appropriate option to treat fever and pain during pregnancy.

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists President told AP that the comments were“irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients.”

The European Medicines Agency has stated that available evidence shows no link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism.

A European Commission spokesperson said,“At this stage, there is no evidence that would require changes to the current EU recommendations for use of paracetamol.”

(With AP, Reuters inputs)