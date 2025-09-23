71St National Film Awards: SRK Bags First-Ever Best Actor, Rani Mukherji Wins Best Actress Full List Of Winners

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards, honouring cinematic achievements for the year 2023, was announced in August. The event celebrated films, actors, and technicians from across the country, highlighting both mainstream blockbusters and regional gems. Big names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey were recognised with Best Actor honours, while films like HanuMan and Parking emerged as standout winners in multiple categories. The Award ceremony is going on now.

Feature Films



Special Mention: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal – Re-Recording)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang... Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Technical and Creative Awards

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu – Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story) Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya – Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna – Baby)

Performance Awards



Best Child Artists: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking) Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Major Film Awards



Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children's Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet Best Film: 12th Fail

Non-Feature Films



Special Mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man

The National Awards turned historic as legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest honour in cinema.

The ceremony, hosted at Vigyan Bhavan, saw President Droupadi Murmu personally bestow the award upon the veteran star, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.