Global Laxatives Market To Surpass USD 11.7 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Digestive Health Awareness S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bulk-forming laxatives dominate, while chloride channel activators emerge as the fastest-growing therapy option, supported by rising geriatric population and expanding online pharmacy penetration. Austin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laxatives Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to S&S Insider, the global Laxatives Market size was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2025 to 2032. The U.S. market alone is expected to expand from USD 1.99 billion in 2024 to USD 2.94 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.00%. Demand is being fuelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic constipation, opioid-induced constipation (OIC), and sedentary lifestyles, as well as heightened awareness of digestive health and the convenience of online pharmacy channels.

Get Sample Report of Laxatives Market @ Growing cases of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and opioid-induced constipation among aging populations are boosting global laxative consumption. Approximately 20% of adults suffer from chronic constipation, prompting higher OTC and prescription purchases worldwide. Laxative sales rose 12% across e-commerce platforms in 2023, indicating a permanent behavioral shift toward digital healthcare solutions. Pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Takeda, and Sanofi are prioritizing innovation to create advanced formulations with fewer side effects and better palatability. Notable developments include chloride channel activators, dual-action osmotic–motility solutions, and microbiome-targeted therapies. Increasing healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies for chronic constipation treatments across developed economies are expected to further boost market penetration. Major Players Analysis Listed in the Laxatives Market Report are

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.34 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.72 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.03% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Type: Bulk-forming laxatives, including psyllium and methylcellulose, accounted for 28.5% of global share in 2024 due to their natural composition and safe, long-term usability. Chloride channel activators are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, as their mechanism of action provides effective relief for IBS-C and OIC patients, making them a preferred prescription option.

By Indication: Chronic constipation represented the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and aging demographics. Opioid-induced constipation is the fastest-growing indication segment, reflecting increased use of opioid analgesics for pain management, especially in oncology and orthopedics.

By Route of Administration: Oral formulations held 71.4% of the global market share in 2024 thanks to their convenience and widespread OTC availability. The rectal segment, including suppositories and enemas, is growing rapidly due to their quick action and clinical use in pre- and post-operative care.

By Sales Channel: Retail pharmacies remain the leading sales channel, but online pharmacies are expanding at a faster rate due to subscription-based services, better price visibility, and growing trust in e-health platforms.

By Availability: OTC laxatives accounted for 62.8% of sales in 2024, underlining consumer preference for self-treatment. Prescription products are expected to grow fastest, led by adoption of PAMORAs and chloride channel activators in developed healthcare systems.

Need Any Customization Research on Laxatives Market, Enquire Now:

Laxatives Market Key Segments

Regional Insights

North America led the market with a 34.2% revenue share in 2024, with the U.S. contributing the majority through high OTC availability, robust R&D investment, and a large geriatric population suffering from bowel disorders. Canada is witnessing strong growth supported by the expansion of digital pharmacies and increasing consumer education.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, capturing 21.7% of the global market in 2024. Rising urbanization, dietary shifts, and growing awareness of digestive health are driving demand, particularly in China, India, and Japan. India's market is being shaped by demand for herbal and combination laxatives, while Japan continues to dominate OTC sales due to its aging population. ASEAN countries are emerging growth markets as primary healthcare investments expand.

Recent News:



In June 2024 , India-based Glenmark introduced LaxaGo, an over-the-counter PEG‐3350 osmotic laxative with balanced electrolytes and neutral taste, designed for gentle, non-stimulant constipation relief. In December 2023 , Lupin Life launched Softovac Liquifibre, a 100% herbal liquid laxative combining psyllium fiber with herbal actives such as Sonamukhi and Saunf, flavored with mango, targeting consumers seeking natural, non-habit-forming options.

Buy the Laxatives Market Report Now:

Access Complete Report Details of Laxatives Market Analysis & Outlook@

