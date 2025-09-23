Edible Garden's New Distribution At Pete's Market In Chicago Pushes Brand Into Leadership Position In Chicagoland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Midwest Initiative Driving Growth

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced a significant expansion of its national retail distribution network through a partnership with Pete's Fresh Market, a respected and rapidly growing supermarket chain headquartered in Chicago.

Pete's Fresh Market, founded in the early 1970s as a small produce stand on Chicago's South Side, has expanded significantly, recently opening its 18th store and planning additional locations in Orland Park, Oak Park, Tinley Park, New Lenox, and Palos Heights.

Edible Garden will supply Pete's Fresh Market with a diverse selection of its sustainably grown offerings, including:



Fresh potted herbs

Hydroponic basil

Wheatgrass

Cut herbs Pickle Party® products

The Pickle Party® line, developed in partnership with Hermann Pickle Company, features sustainably sourced, fermented Kosher, Non-GMO pickles and sauerkraut, delivering exceptional freshness and quality with every bite.

To support in-store sales and brand presence, Edible Garden will deploy customized merchandising units, including fresh herb racks and basil displays, to elevate product visibility and drive consumer engagement.

The rollout will be facilitated via the Company's Direct-to-Distribution Center (DC) program, an efficient logistics model that enables direct delivery to Pete's Fresh Market's centralized distribution network. This approach is designed to optimize freshness, reduce food miles, and streamline inventory flow-key operational efficiencies that align with the Company's Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and commitment to reducing its environmental impact across the supply chain.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented,“Our expansion into Pete's Fresh Market is more than just a retail placement-it's a strategic partnership with a grocer that shares our values of freshness, sustainability, and community focus. This collaboration supports our mission to make sustainably grown, locally sourced produce widely accessible, while also enhancing our presence in one of the most dynamic grocery markets in the country.”

“Leveraging our Zero-Waste Inspired® platform and Direct-to-DC program, we expect this initiative to deliver not only topline growth but also operational leverage. The infrastructure we've built enables us to scale efficiently while staying true to our environmental and social impact goals.”

This launch represents another milestone in Edible Garden's national retail growth strategy, following recent distribution wins across multiple high-velocity grocery banners. The partnership with Pete's Fresh Market reflects increasing demand for transparent, ESG-aligned brands and strengthens the Company's ability to serve a growing base of environmentally and health-conscious consumers.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“look forward,”“objective,”“plan,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...