Agile Utility Partners Strengthens Field Service Offerings With Ground Hawk Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ground Hawk's Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) Lite model provides critical“Subterranean Intelligence” to utilities, asset owners and engineering firms to accelerate infrastructure projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Utility Partners, LLC (“Agile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of utility services that accelerate infrastructure projects, announced today the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Ground Hawk, LLC, a company specializing in subsurface utility inspection, locating and mapping. The acquisition was completed earlier this month and marks a significant step in Agile's strategy to address and mitigate challenges that delay or create execution risk for infrastructure projects.

A portfolio company of Post Capital Partners , Agile was founded in 2006 to support the utility sector and, through its Agile Sourcing Partners subsidiary, has grown to provide comprehensive Supply Chain and Material Management Solutions for electric and gas utilities. The Company recently announced an expansion into field services such as yard management and construction oversight through its Agile Utility Services subsidiary, and Ground Hawk now expands the Company's field service offerings into the subsurface damage prevention space.

“As our country carries out historic investments to modernize and expand our infrastructure, identifying and protecting existing utility assets is critical to maintain service to businesses and communities,” said Matt Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of Agile Utility Partners.“Ground Hawk's innovative SUE Lite model provides critical Subterranean Intelligence to asset owners, engineering firms and construction firms to accelerate construction and avoid costly damages and delays. We are excited to welcome Ground Hawk to the Agile team.”

“We are excited to join the Agile team and support its broader mission of facilitating infrastructure projects,” said Ryan McCranie and Alex Whitten, Co-Directors of Ground Hawk.“We look forward to continuing to support our customers and expanding our services across the Southeast.”

“This acquisition represents an important step in Agile's mission to deliver comprehensive solutions for the utility sector, and we are proud to support the Company as it expands its field service capabilities to meet the critical infrastructure needs of today and tomorrow,” said Mitch Davidson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Post Capital Partners.

About Agile Utility Partners, LLC

Agile is a trusted provider of integrated supply chain and technical field services for the utility, infrastructure, and construction sectors. With a team of industry experts and a broad operational footprint, Agile helps clients execute and accelerate critical infrastructure projects across the US. For more information about Agile Utility Partners, LLC, please go to .

About Ground Hawk

Ground Hawk is a trusted subsurface utility locating partner for utilities, developers, contractors, engineering and surveying firms, facility managers, and municipalities all across the Southeast. Our technicians are trained to deliver an accurate inventory and analysis of everything underground so our clients can design, dig, and build with confidence. Ground Hawk provides full-service utility locating, mapping and analysis, subsurface utility engineering, video pipe inspection, and a variety of auxiliary services in order to equip our clients with the subterranean intelligence necessary to avoid the costly service interruptions, long lead times, and serious injuries that often result from uninformed digging. For more information about Ground Hawk, please go to .

About Post Capital Partners

Founded in 2004, Post Capital Partners ( ) is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control investments. Post Capital primarily employs an "Executive-First" deal sourcing and investment strategy through which it develops a robust ecosystem of industry-leading executives who bring leadership, industry insight and strategic vision to its investments and across its portfolio companies. Based in New York City, Post Capital is investing from its fourth committed capital fund with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.

