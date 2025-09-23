Shotsy Names Eric Perakslis As Chief Science Officer To Advance Safe, Science-Backed GLP-1 Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Internationally recognized researcher in medical safety and privacy, former Chief Scientist and CIO at the FDA, brings scientific and regulatory leadership to Shotsy

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to GLP-1 weight loss medications, including Ozempic®, Zepbound® and Wegovy®, having access is only part of the equation. Patients need tools to help track their progress, manage side effects and take control of their treatment journey. That is why Shotsy today announced it has added Eric Perakslis, PhD, as its first chief science officer, establishing the app as a science-backed, doctor-recommended solution for patients and medical professionals.

Shotsy offers a comprehensive, user-friendly platform where anyone taking a GLP-1 treatment can log injections, monitor health metrics like protein intake and side effects and view weight loss trends over time. Information logged on the app can be shared with a medical professional to determine the best course of action.

With Perakslis joining the team, Shotsy is accelerating its mission to empower patients with the insights, tools and guidance they need to take control of their health, transforming how individuals manage one of the most significant classes of medications in modern medicine.

In his role, Perakslis will bring scientific leadership and credibility to guide Shotsy as it continues to ground its product development and messaging in evidence-based research. He will help navigate the world of healthcare regulations, including FDA oversight, HIPAA and state laws, to ensure safety, privacy and compliance. Additionally, he will build and lead Shotsy's Science Advisory Board, bringing together a network of respected experts to guide strategy, validate the company's work and elevate its standing within the medical and scientific community.

“Eric's experience bridging data science, digital health and patient care is exactly what Shotsy needs at this stage,” said Aja Beckett, founder of Shotsy.“His leadership will help ensure our platform delivers science-backed, practical solutions for people using GLP-1 medications.”

Recent data shows there was a 600% increase in the use of GLP-1 treatments between 2019 and 2024 for weight loss and obesity purposes. That can lead to what is called a“post-prescription gap” in which patients are left to largely self-manage their GLP-1 medications. Shotsy helps patients track and understand treatments, and makes it easy to share information with the medical professional during appointments. Beckett was inspired to create Shotsy after her own struggles with obesity led her to begin a GLP-1 treatment. As an iOS engineer, Beckett wanted to help patients track their progress. Perakslis will further guide how the app helps users take control of their weight loss journey.

“GLP-1 medications are one of the most important drugs of our time, and Shotsy has already built a platform that is making a real difference for people using them,” Perakslis said.“There is such exciting work ahead, and it's my goal to help shape the next chapter of science and innovation here.”

Perakslis's impressive career includes serving as Chief Information Officer and Chief Scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He is known for translating complex research into practical solutions that make an impact on people's lives. He is currently Chief Science and Data Officer at Pluto Health, advancing healthcare, data and patient privacy. He was formerly Chief Science and Digital Officer at the Duke Clinical Research Institute, and earlier served as a Rubenstein Fellow at Duke University. His prior leadership roles include Chief Science Officer at Datavant and Senior Vice President of Data Sciences at Takeda R&D.

Shotsy offers a comprehensive, user-friendly platform where users can log injections, monitor health metrics like protein intake and side effects and track trends over time. It has over 500,000 downloads since its launch in May of 2024.

A media kit with logos, headshots and screenshots of the app can be found here .

For more information on Shotsy, please visit .

About Shotsy

Shotsy is an app specializing in digital tools for individuals using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic®, Zepbound® and Wegovy®. It was founded in 2024 and empowers users to track injections, monitor health metrics and gain personalized insights through its comprehensive mobile app. Shotsy helps individuals optimize their treatment journey by blending user-friendly design with data-driven features.

Media Contact

Bethany Rhodes

Uproar by Moburst for Shotsy

...