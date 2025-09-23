River Network State Action On Lead And Copper Features EPA-Aligned Lead And Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool For Lead Exposure Risk Reduction
CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that its free, multilingual, equity-focused water infrastructure tool, the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator TM (LSLRCC), is now featured in River Network's“State Action on Lead and Copper” hub, one of the nation's most trusted resources connecting state policymakers, advocates, and community leaders advancing safe and equitable drinking water.
Expanding Global and Cross-Sector Recognition and Integration
With this latest listing, the LSLRCC builds on its growing recognition and integration by leading global, academic, and policy organizations, including the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), American Water Works Association, the Lead Innovation Hub (backed by the Environmental Defense Fund and Environmental Policy Innovation Center), the American Planning Association Washington Chapter, and Duke University's Clinical & Translational Science Institute.
$3 Billion in User-Generated Replacement Costs
Since its launch in April 2025, the free LSLRCC has modeled more than $3 billion in user-generated replacement costs. By supporting precise planning for public health protection, lead exposure risk reduction, and Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance, the tool has become a trusted resource for funding applications and equitable water infrastructure planning aligned with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Strengthening State and Local Action on Eliminating Lead in Drinking Water
River Network's listing of the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator underscores its role as a trusted compliance and planning tool for state policymakers, local governments, water utilities, advocacy groups, and universities. The“State Action on Lead and Copper” hub highlights the urgent need for full lead service line replacement, equitable access to funding, and prioritization of communities historically and disproportionately affected by lead in drinking water .
Insights From Leadership
“River Network's recognition confirms the LSLRCC as more than a compliance tool; it is a community health equity resource connecting federal regulations to local action,” said Anthony Ross, Founder of EPHI and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator.“Our mission is to ensure every community, including urban, rural, and Tribal, has the tools and guidance needed to eliminate lead from drinking water.”
Sponsor the Equity-Focused Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners are invited to explore UN Sustainable Development Goal-aligned sponsorship opportunities .
This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:
LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub
August 29, 2025
LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub
August 21, 2025
EPA-Aligned LSLR Tool for LCRI & DWSRF | APA Washington
August 16, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool | Duke CTSI
August 13, 2025
Environmental Justice Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | WPP
August 10, 2025
UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform
August 3, 2025
Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH
July 27, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub
July 13, 2025
Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement
July 12, 2025
Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR
July 6, 2025
UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now
June 28, 2025
Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications
June 22, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech
June 7, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments
May 26, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed
May 11, 2025
Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
April 29, 2025
Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training
March 31, 2025
About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)
Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is a leading authority in EPA-aligned drinking water training and compliance solutions for utilities, municipalities, and government agencies. Built on hands-on expertise from the Flint Water Crisis lead contamination response and Flint's ongoing water system recovery , EPHI supports public water systems and regulators in their efforts to eliminate lead in drinking water, maintain Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and safeguard community health.
Through a data-driven, community-centered water infrastructure approach, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, implements Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides drinking water infrastructure upgrades funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). By advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for safe water and sanitation, EPHI promotes equitable access to clean drinking water, resilient public water systems, and sustainable community water infrastructure. For more information on our terms , privacy policy , training evaluation surveys , and registration details, please contact us .
You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI's website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment