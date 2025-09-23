Airport Stands Equipment Market Expected To Reach $1,547 Million, Globally, By 2023
By stands the airport stands equipment market is segregated into engine access, landing gear access, wheel, aircraft entry, cabin interior, and others. The aircraft entry segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in demand for airport stands equipment that are used for various applications at the airports.
Depending on application, the airport stands equipment market is segmented into aircraft operations and maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO). The aircraft operations segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to increase in demand for airport stands equipment, which are used for numerous operations at the airport.
Key Findings Of The Study
By stand, the others segment, is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.
Depending on application, the maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.
Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The key players that operate in the global airport stands equipment market include Aero Specialities, Dedienne Aerospace, Fabrication Authorities International, Inc., HHI Corporation, Hydro System KG, JETechnologies Solutions Inc. (JSI), OEM Group Pty Ltd., Semmco Ltd., Waag Aircraft, and Wildeck, Inc
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
