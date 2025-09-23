LA Photo Party Revives The Enclosed Photo Booth For The Modern Era With Casa

Guests enjoy Casa, the most portable enclosed photo booth from LA Photo Party-bringing nostalgic, brandable photo booth experiences to weddings, corporate events, and activations.

Casa, available now: a portable enclosed booth engineered for modern event professionals.

- David Miller, CEOGLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LA Photo Party, a pioneer in experiential photo and video technology, today announced the launch of Casa, a portable enclosed booth designed as an answer to the growing demand for nostalgic experiences across sectors. Retro-inspired activations are capturing attention, and Casa harnesses that momentum-bringing back the iconic booth experience, reimagined with modern portability, customization, and class-defining advanced capture technology.Casa features a modern silhouette, with customizable EdgeGlide panels, and a zero-tool assembly system that lets operators arrive and set-up quickly. Once inside, guests experience the full power of Photo Booth Upload – pro-grade capture with a simplified user flow, for guests to easily capture their best features.“Casa is the culmination of years of building demand for classic nostalgic experiences, that are now leading across entertainment, retail, and live events.” said CEO, David Miller.“Reimagined with the portability, customization, and technology today's events require.” The ultra-portable enclosed booth is precision engineered to be light weight and compact enough to fit in many sedans, eliminating the need for specialty vehicle deployment and complex tool builds.Key Features of Casa- Optimized for LA Photo Party Photo Booth Upload software – Unlock every feature from photo strips to A.I. generative effects.- EdgeGlide Panels – Custom graphics transform Casa into a fully branded centerpiece.- Zero Tools Assembly – Rapid setup and teardown built for operators in motion.- Compact Transportability – Modular build fits in most Sedans, SUVs, and crossovers.Casa is available now atAbout LA Photo PartyLA Photo Party redefines photo booth experiences with award-winning hardware in the Casa, Explorer, INFINITE, Venture, and VentureGO photo booths-complemented by proprietary software, including Photo Booth Upload for capturing high-quality images, Photo Party Upload for seamless sharing, and Landmark for robust iPad solutions. Specializing in customized event photography solutions, LA Photo Party equips photo booth operators worldwide to seamlessly integrate each activation with brand strategies, empowering guests and elevating events with technology designed for impactful engagement and ease of use.

Alex Paris

LA Photo Party

+1 323-473-4884 ext. 402

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

LA Photo Party Casa – Nostalgic Enclosed Photo Booth Reimagined with Modern Tech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.