Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE:LFLR) (OTCQB:LFLRF) (FSE:3WK0) Offers Unique Value Proposition For Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“Record Gold Prices Create Unprecedented Opportunities for Near-Term Producers,” please visit: .

Gold has reached a new record high as the U.S. dollar weakens and investors price in expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. At more than $3,500 an ounce, the yellow metal is shining brighter than ever, buoyed by concerns over inflation, currency debasement and slowing global growth. With the market environment pointing toward continued strength, companies with near-term production potential stand to benefit disproportionately.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. is one such company. Transitioning from explorer to producer, LaFleur's timing could not be better. With a fully permitted, recently refurbished gold processing mill in excellent condition and strategically located assets in one of Canada's most prolific mining belts, the company offers a unique value proposition for investors seeking to leverage rising gold prices.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

For more information, visit the company's website at LaFleur Minerals Profile .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLR are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY



212.418.1217 Office

...

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN