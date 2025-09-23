Vedere Ventures' Bryan O'rourke Enters Strategic Agreement With Fitnesskpi To Accelerate Global Expansion

Bryan K O'Rourke Speaking

Vedere Ventures announced a strategic agreement with FitnessKPI, a BI and AI platform for gyms, to support global growth, partnerships, and market development.

- Pablo Viñaspre, Founder & CEO, FitnessKPICOVINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vedere Ventures , led by global fitness industry executive and investor Bryan O'Rourke, today announced a strategic agreement with FitnessKPI, a leading Business Intelligence and AI platform for gyms and health clubs, to support the company's global growth, partnerships, and market development.Founded and led by Pablo Viñaspre, FitnessKPI equips operators with a fitness-specific analytics platform that integrates with club management systems to deliver automated data collection, advanced dashboards, and AI-driven insights-enabling operators to take action on member retention, pricing, sales performance, and operations. The platform features over 180 fitness-specific KPIs and plugs into existing club software to enhance-not replace-operators' current stacks.FitnessKPI has expanded rapidly across Europe, forming integrations with major ecosystem players and advancing AI capabilities (including neural-network-based analysis and automated actions). The company recently secured €1 million in investment led by Angels Capital to fuel further product innovation and international expansion, and has been recognized by the Lanzadera accelerator program for its AI-led approach to club management.Quote from Bryan O'Rourke, Vedere Ventures“For decades, I've helped build and scale fitness brands and technologies -from equipment and digital platforms to club operations. FitnessKPI is the clearest example I've seen of BI + AI purpose-built for operators: fast to integrate, rich with real-world KPIs, and focused on actions that move the numbers. I'm thrilled to partner with Pablo and his team to open new markets and create measurable value for operators worldwide.”Quote from Pablo Viñaspre, Founder & CEO, FitnessKPI“Bryan's experience at the intersection of club operations, connected equipment, and digital ecosystems, combined with Vedere Ventures' network, will accelerate our mission to help clubs make better decisions in real time. Together, we'll scale FitnessKPI's impact and bring data-driven growth to more operators around the world.”Quote from Robert Dyer, Principal, Vedere Ventures. Longtime Partner and Industry Insider.“Having partnered with Bryan for nearly two decades, I've seen firsthand the impact he and our team have had in helping global companies succeed. This announcement should come as no surprise. Bryan has consistently operated at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of fitness with vision and execution. The real question is: how many more announcements involving innovative solutions and companies will we be hearing about in the months and years ahead?About Bryan O'Rourke & Vedere VenturesBryan O'Rourke is a global fitness industry leader, investor, advisor, keynote speaker, and host of the Fitness + Technology podcast. Through Vedere Ventures, he invests in and advises high-potential companies across fitness, health, and technology, helping founders scale products, partnerships, and revenue internationally. (Bryan previously hosted Pablo Viñaspre on the Fitness + Technology podcast to discuss BI and automation in club operations.) You can learn more at vedereventures and bryankorourke. Connect on LinkedInAbout FitnessKPIFitnessKPI is a Business Intelligence and AI platform built specifically for gyms and sports clubs. The solution aggregates data from ERPs/CRMs and other sources, analyzes it with AI, and converts insights into automated actions-improving retention, revenue, and operational performance. Founded in 2018 by Pablo Viñaspre (with Isabel Vega as co-founder), FitnessKPI integrates with leading management systems across the industry and continues to expand globally. FitnessKPI+1Media ContactsVedere Ventures - ...FitnessKPI - ...

William O'Rourke

Fitness Industry Technology Council

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.