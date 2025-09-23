AI Workforce Consortium Finds 78% Of ICT Roles Now Include AI Technical Skills, While Human Skills Gain Priority For Responsible Tech Adoption
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A Consortium of global industry leaders commits to upskilling and reskilling 95 million individuals worldwide over the next decade.
The 2025 report examines 50 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) roles across G7 countries finding 7 of the 10 fastest-growing ICT roles are AI-related.
Critical skills gaps in generative AI, LLMs, prompt engineering, AI ethics, and security, while prioritizing human skills like communication and leadership for responsible technology use.
The Consortium also unveils learning recommendations, a Workforce Playbook and a AI Skills Glossary to empower workers and organizations to excel in an AI-driven world.
AI Skills are Now Pervasive for Tech Jobs : 78% of the job roles analyzed include AI skills, highlighting a shift in role requirements across the G7.
AI Roles Dominate Technology Job Market Growth: 7 of the 10 fastest-growing ICT roles are AI-related, including AI/ML Engineer, AI Risk & Governance Specialist and NLP Engineer.
AI Ethics and Governance Skills Remain Critical: Demand for skills in AI Governance is +150% and AI Ethics +125%, reflecting the need for expertise at the intersection of technology, law and ethics.
Critical Technical Skills Deficit and Rising Importance of Human Skills: The skills deficit has reached critical levels in areas such as generative AI, large language models (LLMs), prompt engineering, AI ethics and AI security, while human skills like communication, collaboration and leadership are increasingly prioritized for responsible technology adoption.
Surge in Specialized AI Skills: The AI landscape is quickly shifting from chatbots to agents, driving demand for specialized skills, including AI security +298%, foundation model adaptation +267%, responsible AI +256% and multi-agent systems +245%.
Accelerated AI Job Growth Driven by Tech Hubs: Silicon Valley leads with a 156% increase in AI jobs, followed by London and Toronto, underscoring their status as global AI powerhouses, while Manchester, Lyon and Vancouver are emerging hubs with over 70% AI job growth.
AI Workforce Playbook: A guide to align workforce development with business and AI goals, featuring real-world use cases and data-driven insights to address skill gaps for secure, responsible AI adoption.
Updated Learning Recommendations: A database of 200+ curated courses with job-specific guidance on emerging technical and AI skills to help individuals and organizations adapt to technological change.
AI Skills Glossary: A comprehensive resource aimed at standardizing AI skills across education, industry and policy, reflecting the latest platforms and tools shaping AI in 2025.
AI Workforce Consortium Microsite
ICT in Motion: The Next Wave of AI Integration
AI Workforce Playbook
Learning Recommendations
2025 AI Skills Glossary
