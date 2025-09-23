Bullfrog AI To Showcase AI-Powered Clinical Data Solutions In Xtalks Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, that its Director of AI, Machine Learning & Innovation, Juan Felipe Beltrán Lacouture, PhD, will present a live webinar hosted by Xtalks titled“Clinical Data Analysis with Agents: Reliable Automation with Human Oversight.” The webinar will take place on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 11:00 am EDT (5:00 pm CEST).

Advancing Reliable Automation with Human Oversight

During the webinar, Dr. Beltrán will share how BullFrog AI's proprietary platforms, bfPREPTM and bfLEAPTM, were used to transform more than 10,000 pages of unstructured clinical PDFs into an OMOP-structured dataset suitable for advanced analysis and machine learning.

The presentation will provide attendees with a practical framework for:



Leveraging bfPREPTM to parse, triage, and extract data from complex clinical documents.

Aligning extracted concepts to standardized vocabularies such as SNOMED CT, RxNorm, and LOINC through human-in-the-loop validation.

Applying template-driven agents to edit schema-constrained loaders and transformation snippets for OMOP tables. Extending verified data pipelines with feature engineering for disease categorization, medication normalization, and other clinical insights.

The session will highlight how BullFrog AI balances the speed of agent-driven automation with the safety, nuance, and oversight of human expertise, ensuring trustworthy, auditable, and efficient clinical data pipelines.

A Practical, Real-World Approach

Attendees will also learn how BullFrog AI identified and mitigated common intake failure modes, including clipped layouts and column ambiguities, while maintaining strong data integrity. The goal is not full automation, but verified automation, a method that accelerates clinical research workflows without sacrificing human judgment or quality control.

“BullFrog AI is committed to advancing data integrity and reliability in the drug development process,” said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI.“This webinar demonstrates how our technologies deliver practical, safe, and scalable solutions that enable researchers to make better, faster decisions with confidence.”

Event Details



Title: Clinical Data Analysis with Agents: Reliable Automation with Human Oversight

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 11:00 am EDT (5:00 pm CEST) Presenter: Juan Felipe Beltrán Lacouture, PhD, Director of AI, Machine Learning & Innovation, BullFrog AI

To register, visit: Clinical Data Analysis with Agents: Reliable Automation with Human Oversight .

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAPTM platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

