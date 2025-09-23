Showami Winner Of“Agent Match Solution Of The Year” In 2025 Proptech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world's most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions, today announced that Showami , an on-demand showing service that connects real estate agents to efficiently manage property showings, has been named“Agent Match Solution of the Year” in the 5th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Showami enables agents to offer their buyers access to homes while still keeping their commission by hiring licensed showing agents to assist with showings. Additionally, Showami offers rental tours, open houses, property reports and more. Showami's national coverage can also assist with real estate-related tasks, such as, lock box running and property photography.

During the request process, prices can be set as well as duration. The messaging tool within the platform allows for communication directly with the Showing Agent, ensuring an optimal experience for all parties, a record of communication, and the sharing of required marketing materials.

In addition, hired agents can walk through listings to provide property photos and professional feedback with their knowledge of the local market, including insights on what fixes and touch-ups may be needed. Agents can complete final walk-throughs on a property for proof of vacancy. Showami's client portal also allows potential buyers to schedule their own home showings. The typical showing gets picked up in less than three minutes by a professional agent ready to help. Recent enhancements include predictive pricing models (for requests), scheduling automation features and customizable capabilities for enterprise-level clients.

“Over the last few years, we have found a way to offer the most valuable tool in real estate. From our roots in helping agents with showings when an agent is unavailable, to evolving into new channels, such as working with appraisal management companies to provide on-demand property data collection, as well as entering new markets like working with property managers, and landlords,” said Matt Kuchar, Founder and CEO of Showami.“We're pleased to accept this award from PropTech Breakthrough. Going forward, we'll continue to expand our market presence, our network of qualified agents, and provide a professional touch to the on-demand agent experience.”

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate, transforming one of the world's largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the innovators and trailblazers who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry - but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the PropTech industry's most rigorous evaluations of technology companies and solutions, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, PropTech Breakthrough aims to inspire further innovation and help propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.

“Showami breaks through the barriers of how showings have always been done. Real Estate is a relationship business, and buyers expect quality customer service, requiring good communication and attention. While 85% of agents have either shown a home or helped somebody else show a home, showings make it hard for realtors to be at multiple properties at once or even take a day off,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards.“Showami is leading the way in innovation through tech developments, but also in the way real estate businesses leverage agents. Showami is the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way to show your clients properties. We're honored to recognize Showami with 'Agent Match Solution of the Year!'”

About Showami

Showami is the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way for buyer agents to schedule property showings, request an open house host and have other real estate-related tasks completed by licensed showing agents. With over 95% positive reviews and a 97% acceptance rate for requests, Showami is trusted by real estate professionals nationwide for its seamless and efficient service. Learn more at .

