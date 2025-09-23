Trawick International Limited Announces UK Market Launch In Accident & Health Sector
Through this launch, Trawick International will introduce a suite of innovative products designed to meet the needs of today's globally mobile population. Policies will be serviced by its own Lloyd's DCA-approved Third Party Administrator, SureGo Administrative Services, ensuring a streamlined and customer-focused experience.
The launch is supported by A-rated capacity from a major Lloyd's syndicate, providing strong underwriting foundations and the security of a respected global market.
Claire Hargreaves, Managing Director of Trawick International Ltd , said:
“Launching in the UK gives us the opportunity to bring a fresh, customer-first approach to Accident & Health insurance. We see tremendous potential in this market and are excited to introduce products that are built for today's globally mobile lifestyle.”
Daryl Trawick, Founder & CEO of Trawick Holdings , added:
“This expansion is a defining step in our international growth story. Establishing a strong presence in the UK not only broadens our reach but reinforces our long-term vision of being the most trusted name in innovative travel and health protection worldwide.”
About Trawick International
For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational and .
