Vanderbilt Report: Argo Graphene Targets Construction's Biggest Waste Problem

BRISTOL, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanderbiltReport , a financial news and content platform, reports that Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO)(OTCQB: ARLSF) is advancing applications of graphene-enhanced materials in construction, aiming to address long-standing inefficiencies in both cost and environmental impact.

The construction sector consumes more raw materials than any other industry worldwide, with concrete alone driving significant emissions and delays. Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in hexagonal form, has emerged as a transformative additive capable of doubling concrete strength and cutting cure times by more than 70%.

Efficiency Gains

Research shows that adding just 0.01–0.1% graphene by weight can reduce required concrete volumes by 30–50% , while delivering higher strength and water resistance. For infrastructure projects, this means smaller material requirements, reduced CO2 emissions, and accelerated timelines. Cure times drop from the traditional 28 days to just 7 , significantly improving project efficiency.

Sustainability Advantage

Each ton of graphene-enhanced concrete eliminates roughly 446kg of CO2 emissions compared to standard formulations. With construction and buildings accounting for 37% of global emissions, the environmental implications are substantial. Enhanced durability also extends infrastructure lifespans, reducing long-term maintenance and replacement costs.

Argo's Market Position

While many suppliers wait for industry-wide adoption, Argo is positioning early. The company has built a North American distribution network and specializes in dispersions for concrete, cement, and asphalt - the highest-value application areas. Technical expertise in formulation and quality control provides consistent performance, a critical factor for adoption in large-scale projects.

Diversification and Strategy

Argo targets multiple market segments:



Infrastructure projects for high-volume, long-term contracts.



Commercial projects that can support premium pricing.

Residential developments offering steady, recurring demand.



This diversified approach reduces sector-specific risks while broadening growth opportunities. Early pilot projects are already demonstrating the viability of graphene-enhanced materials, with regulatory frameworks under development to support broader adoption.

Industry Timing

Global infrastructure spending is rising at the same time environmental regulations are tightening. Graphene's ability to reduce waste and emissions while improving performance positions Argo at a critical inflection point. As production costs decline, adoption is expected to accelerate over the next 5–10 years.

Outlook

The construction industry has faced decades of stagnant efficiency. Graphene represents a step-change in material capability. Argo's early entry, technical specialization, and established market channels provide it with a foundation to capture outsized share as adoption scales.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO)(OTCQB: ARLSF) develops and distributes graphene-enhanced materials for concrete, cement, and asphalt applications. With a focus on performance optimization, environmental sustainability, and scalable market access, Argo is working to redefine construction efficiency.

