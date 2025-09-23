Dealers Double Vehicle Sales Using The Autominer CDP With Meta Ads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new study shows CDP-based targeting improves ad spend performance and delivers lasting sales impact

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCars , the leader in automotive retail advertising, recently released a study showing that dealerships using both its customer data platform (CDP), the AutoMiner, and digital advertising platform more than doubled vehicle sales.

To measure the impact of first-party data and real-time audience targeting, PureCars used Robyn, an open-source marketing mix modeling tool from Meta. The analysis revealed a 20% boost in ad efficiency on Meta and found that most sales growth occurred after the campaign ended - demonstrating the lasting advantages of smarter, data-driven targeting.

“Our strong partnership with Meta is built on a shared commitment to delivering impactful automotive advertising,” said Lauren Donalson, CEO of PureCars.“At PureCars, we know that better first-party data equals better results, transforming the customer buying experience from day one. Leveraging insights from Robyn, we demonstrate how our precision targeting makes Meta a powerful part of a multichannel strategy. This gives dealers a compelling reason to invest smarter and connect with buyers exactly when it matters most.”

Real-World Results from Targeted Ads

PureCars identifies in-market shoppers and syncs that data directly with ad platforms. By directing ad spend toward real buyers instead of broad demographic segments, dealers can increase efficiency and drive more sales without increasing budgets.

Key insights from the study include:



Dealers using the AutoMiner with PureCars advertising spent 1.5x more but sold more than twice as many vehicles compared to digital ads alone.

AutoMiner users achieved 20% higher ROAS on Meta compared to other channels. 85% of the total sales increase happened after the campaign ended, highlighting the lasting impact of CDP-driven advertising.



Why It Matters for Dealers

As CDPs become more common in automotive retail, many dealers still question how they differ from CRMs and whether they truly impact ad performance. PureCars' data shows CDP-based advertising improves both short-term return on ad spend and long-term sales growth.

This shift to smarter, more personalized outreach helps dealers make the most of their ad budgets. PureCars supports dealers in adopting data-driven marketing strategies that deliver real growth and stronger buyer connections.

“PureCar's use of Robyn showcases the power of a cross-channel strategy on outcomes, opening up new questions on how to further calibrate budgets toward channels maximizing dealer sales,” said Ryan Bolz, Automotive Retail and Technology Partner Lead at Meta.“The results illustrate the role of Meta Platforms in driving vehicle purchases, and how precision targeting can complement a broad prospecting, signal-first approach.”

The case study is now available on Meta's website:

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealerships win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and ROs at lower costs. Their unique combination of customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising, and market analytics provides dealers and partners with marketing technology that increases efficiency and profitability. PureCars is a certified digital provider for over 20 OEMs in the U.S. and Canada, maintains compliance with over 40 brands, and serves 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

...