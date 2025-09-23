Amneal Receives U.S. FDA Approval For Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.01%
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the“Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% (2.5 mL, 5 mL and 7.5 mL). The product is the generic equivalent of LUMIGAN® (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.01%, whose design is a trademark of Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company.
Bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% is a prostaglandin analog indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
“We are pleased to add another key ophthalmic therapy to our Affordable Medicines portfolio,” said Dr. Srinivas Kone, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer – Affordable Medicines.“As the prevalence of glaucoma continues to rise, particularly among the aging population, it is critical that patients and providers have affordable access to effective treatments such as bimatoprost. This represents our most recent complex new product approval this year and an important growth driver for our Affordable Medicines segment.”
The most common adverse reaction associated with bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% is conjunctival hyperemia. For prescribing information, see package insert here .
According to IQVIA® U.S. annual sales for bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01% for the 12 months ended July 2025 were approximately $685 million.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as“plans,”“expects,”“will,”“anticipates,”“estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.
