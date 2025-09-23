Liberty Defense Completes Significant Milestone For High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology Kit (HD-AIT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivers Kit to Transportation Security Lab for Test and Evaluation

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“ Liberty ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE:E30), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce the completion of its design improvements to the High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) wideband upgrade kit, pending safety and regulatory system validation testing. The upgrade was funded by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as part of its initiative to advance aviation security infrastructure, by improving the capabilities and extending the lifecycle of existing deployed body scanners. Liberty Defense has delivered the upgrade kit to the TSA for evaluation and testing at the Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL).

The HD-AIT people screening technology platform for threat detection utilizes a wider frequency bandwidth, which enhances resolution and signal detail, and supports third-party development of Machine Learning Automated Threat Recognition (ATR) algorithms intended to achieve improved threat detection with a lower false alarm rate, resulting in a better passenger experience. The HD-AIT upgrade kit being developed is designed to enhance the capabilities of an existing AIT unit using Open Architecture, allowing the use of third-party hardware and software components. Per the TSA, Open Architecture is a technology-design approach for software and hardware that uses widely accepted standards to ensure interoperability across tools and platforms regardless of the technology designer, manufacturer, or supplier.

The design and development of the upgraded system have been finalized, and Liberty internal performance validation confirms that the HD-AIT enhanced body scanner is expected to meet or exceed the detection capabilities of the experimental prototype originally developed by Pacific Northwest National Labs. The system being delivered to TSL will be used to collect data critical to training the third-party threat detection algorithms. The TSL is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Laboratory .

“This milestone reinforces Liberty's leadership in threat detection technology,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense.“The commercialization of the kit is a culmination of two plus years of dedication by the engineering team and close partnership with TSA and Pacific Northwest National Labs. The HD-AIT upgrade offers significantly improved resolution and advanced AI-driven detection algorithms that Liberty anticipates will enable better threat identification, increase throughput, and enhance overall experience for passengers.”

Liberty Defense continues to execute on a robust pipeline of government and commercial opportunities aimed at transforming security infrastructure through advanced imaging and AI technologies.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE:E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words“estimate”,“project”,“belief”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect”,“plan”,“predict”,“may” or“should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

