Test Mining Completed At The Cowboy State Mine, Comminution Optimization Tests Underway
|Vendor
|Location
| Approximate
sample size (t)
|Testing
|Fl Smidth
|Midvale, Utah
|7.0
| High pressure
grinding roll
(“HPGR”)
|Loesche GmbH
|Düsseldorf, Germany
|4.7
|Vertical roller mill
|Corem
|Quebec, Canada
|1.0
|Alternate HPGR
|DISA Technologies
|Casper, Wyoming
|1.0
| High pressure slurry
ablation
Why it matters? The bulk samples extracted will underpin comminution and beneficiation optimization work3, which will identify low-effort, high-impact opportunities to improve overall rare earth magnet element recoveries, enhancing the PFS project economics and further validating underlying technical assumptions. The comminution tests will occur over the remainder of the calendar year, followed by the optimized beneficiation testing.
The demonstration plant, enabled by this test mining campaign, will play a critical role in validating processing methods, generating end-product samples, and supporting future technical studies. It will also serve to technically de-risk the Halleck Creek Project and increase confidence among stakeholders, potential investors, and strategic partners.
Together, these initiatives reinforce ARR's position as a cornerstone of the emerging domestic permanent magnet industry and advance the Company's commitment to building a 100% domestic, end-to-end supply chain for critical minerals.
3 For additional details see the ASX release dated July 18, 2025
Figure 1 - Preparing the CSM Test Pit for the Second Blast
Figure 2 – Aerial view of excavating and crushing at the CSM test pit
Figure 3 - Side view of excavating and crushing at the CSM test pit
Figure 4 – Ore samples to be sent to vendors for comminution tests
About American Rare Earths Limited:
American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“WRI”), the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming-a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America's critical mineral independence for generations. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost-efficient open-pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining-friendly state.
With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports-predominantly from China-while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As exploration progresses, the project's untapped potential on both State and Federal lands further reinforces its significance as a cornerstone of U.S. supply chain security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements.
For further information contact:
| Susan Assadi
Media Relations US
...
347 977 7125
| Beverly Jedynak
Investor Relations US
...
312 943 1123
