Spiral Bloom By Kuo Kuo-Hsiang Wins Gold In A' Fine Art Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of fine art design, has announced Kuo Kuo-Hsiang 's "Spiral Bloom" as the winner of the Gold A' Fine Art Design Award. This highly prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and profound impact of Spiral Bloom within the fine art industry.Spiral Bloom's recognition by the A' Fine Art Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the fine art industry. The installation's innovative approach to integrating art with architectural space aligns with and advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for viewers, the industry, and other stakeholders through its unique exploration of form, light, and space.Spiral Bloom is a striking public art installation composed of three large-scale sculptures suspended within a minimalist architectural space. Each sculpture, made from 51 stainless steel components arranged in concentric spirals, reflects the dynamic forces of life and nature. Floating in a vast atrium, the artwork creates a visual dialogue between form, light, and space, symbolizing vitality, transformation, and the boundless potential of the future.The Gold A' Fine Art Design Award serves as motivation for Kuo Kuo-Hsiang and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration of the relationship between suspended sculptures and architectural spaces, inspiring new directions and advancements within the field of public art.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kuo Kuo-HsiangKuo-Hsiang Kuo is a multidisciplinary artist and designer with expertise in public art, artistic creation, industrial product design, and visual design. His works have garnered international acclaim, winning over forty design awards and being selected for prestigious international exhibitions. Kuo's unique artistic style combines natural elements with modern art, aiming to resonate with viewers and provoke deep reflections on life and nature.About Ruentex Development Co., Ltd.Ruentex Development Co., Ltd., established in 1977, specializes in real estate development, planning, design, and sales, with a core focus on innovation, customer-centric services, and sustainable practices. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality residential and commercial real estate solutions, continuously advancing urban renewal projects and large-scale developments to maximize value for both land and residents.About Good Style CreativeGood Style Creative specializes in creative product development, visual arts, and public art. Founder Mr. Kuo is dedicated to integrating the interface of human life, landscape environment, and space with public art, creating works that bring people good mood and memory through different types of creation and design. Good Style Creative believes that creativity is the forerunner of progress, and every creation should pursue excellence and perfection to become an eternal classic.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. Winners are noted for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, serving as benchmarks for excellence in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that awarded designs are truly remarkable and beneficial to society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

