Katrina Kaif To Bipasha Basu: 10 Indian Actresses Who Became Mothers After 40 - Here's The List

Katrina Kaif became a mother at 42. Here's a list of Indian actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and Bhavana Ramanna who embraced motherhood after 40.

Bollywood celebrity couple, actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal, who married on December 9, 2021, are expecting their first child. They announced this on social media. Katrina is now 42 years old, which has sparked internet searches for Indian actresses who had children after 40. Here is a list of actresses in India who gave birth after 40.



Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was 40 when she gave birth to her second son, Jeh, in 2021. Actress Amrita Rao became a mother to her son Veer at the age of 40.



Actress Neha Dhupia gave birth to her second child in 2021 at the age of 40.

Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna recently became a mother at 40 through IVF. Bipasha Basu gave birth to her daughter Devi in 2022 at the age of 44.



Bollywood and Marathi actress Shilpa Shirodkar gave birth to a daughter at age 40.

Anita Hassanandani gave birth to her son Aarav at age 40. She has acted in Kannada films like Veera Kannadiga and Gandugali Kumara Rama. Ekta Kapoor – famous director and producer, gave birth to her son Ravi Kapoor at 42 via IVF.



Farah Khan – director and choreographer, gave birth to triplets via IVF in 2008 at age 43.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, had Abram via surrogacy in 2013 at around age 43. Preity Zinta – became a mother to twins via surrogacy in 2021 at age 46.

Fertility in women over 40 naturally declines with age. It's possible to have a child after 40, but getting pregnant naturally becomes more challenging. Conditions like high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and placental issues are more common. Before trying to conceive, consult a doctor to understand your health status. Regular check-ups and medical care are crucial during pregnancy. Having a child after 40 doesn't mean it's high-risk, but proper medical advice is essential.