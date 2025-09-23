Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amazon Faces FTC In Trial Over Alleged Prime Enrollment Strategy: Report

Amazon Faces FTC In Trial Over Alleged Prime Enrollment Strategy: Report


2025-09-23 08:11:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly facing off against the Federal Trade Commission in a closely watched trial based on allegations that the company misled consumers into enrolling in its Prime membership program.

According to a CNBC report, the trial is being held in a federal court in Seattle. The report added that the trial was expected to last approximately a month and that jury selection began on Monday, with opening arguments slated for Tuesday.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN23092025007385015968ID1110099085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search