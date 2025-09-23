Amazon Faces FTC In Trial Over Alleged Prime Enrollment Strategy: Report
Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly facing off against the Federal Trade Commission in a closely watched trial based on allegations that the company misled consumers into enrolling in its Prime membership program.
According to a CNBC report, the trial is being held in a federal court in Seattle. The report added that the trial was expected to last approximately a month and that jury selection began on Monday, with opening arguments slated for Tuesday.
