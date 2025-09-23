IND Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Samson Out, Bumrah To Be Rested - India's Likely XI For Bangladesh Clash

Team India will continue their dominance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 when they take on Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 23. India and Bangladesh will face off for the first time in the ongoing edition of the tournament, as the two sides were clubbed in separate groups.

India are currently on a four-match winning streak and remains the only team to lose a match yet in the Asia Cup 2025. On Sunday, the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai, thanks to a brilliant batting display by Abhishek Sharma (74), Shubman Gill (47), and Tilak Varma (30*), who helped Team India chase down a 172-run target in 18.5 overs.

India must be riding high on confidence after an emphatic win over Bangladesh and will look to extend their unbeaten run against Bangladesh as they inch closer to sealing their berth in the Asia Cup 2025 Final. As the Men in Blue prepare for the Bangladesh clash, the main question is whether the defending champions will stick to the same playing XI or make any changes in the team.

Sanju Samson likely to be dropped

One of the likely changes in the playing XI is that Sanju Samson will be dropped and Jitesh Sharma will be brought in as a wicketkeeper-batter. Samson featured in the last four matches and batted only twice against Oman and Pakistan. Samson scored a fifty in India's final group stage match against Oman, but failed to deliver his best in the first Super 4 clash against Pakistan, as he was dismissed for 13.

Samson had a great opportunity to finish off the innings for India, alongside Tilak Varma, but was bowled out trying to play an aggressive shot. The Kerala cricketer was brilliant behind the stumps, taking a sharp low catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman in India's clash against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash.

However, team management is likely to give an opportunity to Jitesh Sharma, as he is part of the India squad and has been earmarked for his aggressive batting style in the middle order, which could provide the team with more firepower.

Sanju Samson, despite his wicketkeeping brilliance, may find it difficult to retain his spot with the team management keen on testing bench strength ahead of the final.

No Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh to Return

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh in order to manage his workload. In the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Bumrah was not at his usual best as he went wicketless and conceded 45 runs at an economy rate of 11.25 in his spell of four overs.

Bumrah was rested for India's final group stage clash against Oman, as the Men in Blue qualified for the Super 4, and Arshdeep Singh was brought in. Team management is expected to bring in the left-arm pacer into the playing XI against Bangladesh, relying on his ability to swing the new ball and bowl in the death overs to control the scoring rate and pick crucial wickets.

Arshdeep Singh shines with a milestone to remember! He becomes the first Indian player to take 100 wickets in men's T20Is

September 19, 2025

In the group stage match against Oman, Arshdeep Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets and the quickest pacer to achieve this feat in the history of T20I cricket.

Rinku Singh likely to make his Asia Cup debut

One of the likely changes in the playing XI will be Rinku Singh featuring for the clash against Bangladesh. Rinku was selected to the India squad but has not yet played a single game thus far. The southpaw was picked as an extra batter, expected to strengthen India's middle order and add aggressive firepower in the batting line-up against Bangladesh.

If Rinku Singh is to be picked, Axar Patel is likely to be replaced as the left-arm all-rounder to accommodate his inclusion in order to have additional batting depth in the middle-order. In the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Axar bowled only one over and conceded 8 runs without taking a wicket. In four matches, Axar Patel has picked just 3 wickets at an average of 14.33 and an economy rate of 4.77.

Rinku Singh's inclusion in the playing XI could strengthen India's depth, providing more firepower in the middle or lower order, and allowing the team to balance their batting and bowling resources effectively against Bangladesh.

India's Likely Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.