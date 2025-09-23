Zubeen Garg Funeral: Why Was A Second Autopsy Ordered For Singer? Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mortal remains of esteemed Assamese singer Zubeen Garg , who breathed his last on September 19, were cremated with full state honours in the sylvan surroundings of Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday amid chanting of Vedic hymns as thousands of mourners gathered to bid farewell to the popular crooner.

His sister Palme Borthakur and music composer Rahul Gautam, a protege of the singer, lit the pyre, amid gun salutes.

They went around the pyre seven times as priests guided them, and all present at the site, most with moist eyes, stood up to pay their last respect to the singer who mesmerised people with his more than 38,000 songs over three decades.

Garg passed away in Singapore, where he had gone to perform in a concert. He passed away in a scuba diving accident.

In the wake of his death, an autopsy was carried out in Singapore. However, the state government ordered another autopsy once his mortal remains returned to India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an address to the media on Monday, said that despite an autopsy being carried out in Singapore, another one was ordered in order to dispel any 'politics' that might happen over the iconic singer's death.

“After the Singapore doctors had conducted the autopsy, I don't think it was necessary as they have more technical expertise, but there should not be any scope for any section to indulge in any kind of politics over Zubeen,” Sarma had said.

The decision was taken after Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita“discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg”, Sarma further added.

Sarma told the media earlier that the Singapore High Commission had sent a death certificate for Zubeen Garg, which listed“drowning” as the cause of death.

“The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which mentioned that the cause of death was drowning. But this is not the post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is separate, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to the CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is in contact with the Singapore Ambassador to obtain the post-mortem report as soon as possible,” Sarma told the media.

