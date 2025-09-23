During Recycle Week (22-28 September 2025) And Beyond, Businesses Can Partner With Socialbox.Biz To Promote The Power Of Reuse Before Recycling And Disposal For IT Equipment.

MENAFN - Pressat) During Recycle Week (22-28 September 2025) and beyond, businesses can partner with SocialBox to promote the power of reuse before recycling and disposal for IT equipment. This initiative not only tackles computer access exclusion but also offers a more impactful way for companies to prevent their e-waste and significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

Here is a promotional campaign toolkit to help businesses and individuals champion the "reuse before you recycle" message with SocialBox this Recycle Week.

For businesses: The 'Call Before You Scrap It' campaign

This is an opportunity to showcase your company as a leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).



Host an IT equipment collection drive: Organize a company-wide collection of old laptops, MacBooks, tablets, and other functional IT equipment that employees or the business no longer need. For larger quantities, SocialBox can arrange on-site pickups and provide secure data wiping.

Emphasize your ESG and CSR credentials: Promote the initiative through your company's internal and external communication channels. SocialBox can provide reports and data, such as the estimated CO2 savings, to include in your sustainability reporting.

Share success stories: Partner with SocialBox to create a mini-case study featuring your company's donation. The campaign can highlight how your old technology was rehomed with a charity partner, providing a vital tool for someone in need.

Support the 'Rescue Me! Recycle' theme: Use the official Recycle Week hashtag, #RecycleWeek, and add your own message about rescuing tech from being scrapped to give it a second life. A social media post could say: "This #RecycleWeek, we're helping rescue tech. Instead of sending old laptops for recycling, we're partnering with @SocialBoxBiz to give them to those who need them most.". Invest in training labs: Go a step further by sponsoring SocialBox's IT skills training or tech labs. This can provide tangible support for disadvantaged people who will be using the donated equipment.

Case studies from London Borough of Camden,

City of Westminster London



