United Breweries Relaunches Kalyani Black Label Strong in West Bengal
(MENAFN- Avian We) Kolkata, 23 September 2025 – United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN® Company, is delighted to announce the relaunch of Kalyani Black Label Strong in West Bengal. Named after UBL’s very first brewery in the country, located on the banks of the river Kalyani, this iconic beer is deeply intertwined with the state’s history and culture.
Known for its bold strong taste, Kalyani Black Label Strong has been a trusted choice for generations of beer drinkers and the very first beer experience for many in Eastern India. With this relaunch, UBL brings back not only a brand with proud local heritage but also a fresh opportunity for today’s consumers to experience it. At a highly attractive price of INR 140 per 650ml bottle, the brand is set to reinvigorate the strong beer category in the state.
Speaking on the relaunch, Vikram Bahl, CMO, United Breweries Limited, said:
“Kalyani Black Label Strong is a brand deeply rooted in Bengal’s beer culture. With its return, we want to celebrate this legacy while also welcoming a new generation of beer drinkers to experience it. Relaunching at an accessible price point allows us to not only honor Kalyani Black Label Strong’s iconic status but also drive wider adoption and growth for the category in West Bengal.”
Kalyani Black Label Strong will be available across leading outlets in West Bengal in 650ml bottles.
