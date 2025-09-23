NATO Holds Russia Fully Responsible For Airspace Violations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The North Atlantic Council (NATO) confirmed on Tuesday that "Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives. They must stop," adding that NATO's response to such "reckless" acts will remain strong.
This was in a statement following a meeting convened at Estonia's request under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty to consult and condemn the serious violation of Estonian airspace by Russia on September 19.
The Council said that the Supreme Allied Commander Europe briefed member states on the incident, during which three armed Russian MiG-31 aircraft entered Estonian airspace for over ten minutes. Allied aircraft were scrambled to intercept and escort them from Estonian skies.
It added that this incursion is part of "a wider pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behavior," recalling that this is the second time in two weeks that the North Atlantic Council has met under Article 4, after the "large-scale violation" of Polish airspace by Russian drones on 10 September.
The statement further noted that several other Allies including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania have also recently experienced what it called similar violations, affirming NATO's full solidarity with all Allies whose airspace has been breached.
It explained that NATO launched "Eastern Sentry" on September 12 to bolster its defensive posture along the entire Eastern flank, stressing the Alliance's commitment to strengthening its deterrence and defense capabilities, including through effective air defense.
The Council stressed that "Russia should be in no doubt: NATO and Allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions. Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is ironclad. (end)
