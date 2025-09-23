Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mogotes Metals Announces Grant Of Options


2025-09-23 08:07:42
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (FSE: OY4) (OTCQB: MOGMF) (" Mogotes ", or the " Company ") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,535,000 stock options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.31 per common share for a period of two (2) years to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Mogotes Metals Inc.

Mogotes Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company exploring for copper and gold in the prospective Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. Mogotes flagship project, Filo Sur, adjoins the large Filo del Sol Copper-gold-silver discovery, and is along the same N-S trending belt as the Filo Del Sol - Aurora and NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados copper-gold deposits.

